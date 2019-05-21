Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (Rtd.) has denied comments supporting the commercial and medicinal value or monetary gain of marijuana, during last week’s trip to Thailand, with Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN).

Abdallah clarified that the trip was to understudy how the Thailand has successfully migrated some of her citizens hitherto engaged in illicit Poppy plant cultivation to cultivation of legitimate economic crops and other lawful businesses.

Addressing newsmen in his office, yesterday, Abdallah said NDLEA, under his leadership, has been consistent in the opposition to legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis in the country, and added that Nigeria’s position against the legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis remains in conformity with our laws–Cap N30 LFN 2004.