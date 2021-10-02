Lightning, it is said, never strikes twice in the same place. Not so for me and Osun, my state of origin. Twice in my lifetime, I have been honoured by the Osun State government and people for my contribution to journalism, having created two newspapers that bulldozed their way through the crowded media marketplace, each becoming a roaring success story in two different times and place.

First, it was the Weekend Concord, Nigeria’s first Saturday paper of the modern era that blazed the trail on March 4, 1989 for other newspapers like Punch, Guardian, Vanguard, Tribune and the rest of them to create their own special Saturday newspaper with its own team and editor, as distinct from the daily papers and the sister Sunday editions, all from the same stable. At Weekend Concord, me and my late friend, Dimgba Igwe of blessed memory were supported by a star-studded team of reporters like Dele Momodu, Femi Adesina, Shola Oshunkeye, Omololu Kassim, Eric Osagie, Aliu Mohammed, Ose Oyamendan, Chika Abanobi, Yetunde Francis, Lat Ogunmade, the late Sunday Umahi, plus extra support from the Features Desk where we had Wale Sokunbi (Features Editor), Tunji Bello (Assistant Features Editor) and Richard Mofe-Damijo (Features Desk) all contributing to make the Weekend Concord a people’s paper.

After a decade practising the best of human angle tabloid journalism, Dimgba Igwe and I left Concord, taking along some of the best of Weekend Concord team like Femi Adesina, Eric Osagie, Shola Oshunkeye, Wale Sokunbi and a few others, to create The Sun newspaper which also became an instant hit and has continued on a sustainable trajectory ever since. And it was for these two significant achievements that my people of Osun State have honoured me twice in a span of 17 years.

I was first honoured by the Osun State government on Thursday, 26th August, 2004, along with other distinguished citizens of Osun State “for attaining excellence in media practice.” It was during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the governor of Osun State from May 2003 to November 2010.

And on Thursday, 23rd September 2021, history repeated itself as I was again honoured with “Osun Distinguished Citizen Award” under the administration of His Excellency, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. And who did they call upon to present me the award? Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, whose administration honoured me 17 years ago. For me, it is a glorious moment for which I thank my Creator for giving me the creative talents in creating two successful newspapers in my lifetime. I thank my good people of Osun State for the honour and recognition. I was happy to share the same stage with the present governor of Osun State Oyetola and a past governor Prince Oyinlola. The icing on the cake was seeing my hometown King, the Elegboro of Egboroland, the Oba of Ijebu Jesha, His Royal Majesty Oba (Engr.) Moses Olufemi Abikeyin-Ekun Agunsoye coming on stage to share in the glory of the grand occasion. Also there to support me were other traditional rulers, including my friend, the Alapomu of Apomu, His Royal Highness, Oba Kayode Adenekan Afolabi. To God be the glory.

It was Jesus who said that “a prophet is not without honour except in his own hometown and among his relatives and his household.” In my case, I have been honoured twice by my own people, my state government, my king and kinsmen. To God be the glory and all the honour.

I was surveying the list of giants honoured by Osun State since 30 years of the creation of the state and I was humbled to be in such excellent company of achievers. Indeed, Osun, a state of giants who have made their marks in all fields of human endeavour: culture, arts, sciences, religion, fashion, creativity, philosophy, law, entrepreneurship, journalism—you name it. Osun has them all. Let me attempt to celebrate some of the awardees, numbering 28 in all. Four categories were created namely Osun Lifetime Achievement Award, Osun Distinguished Citizen Award, Legacy Award and Osun Merit Award.

You can imagine my joy as I spotted my picture among the pictures of all the 28 Awardees on street lamp posts and on a special hall of fame at the venue of 30th Anniversary Banquet and Awards in Osogbo. Each picture has a story of meritorious achievements. One example is the story of my friend Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, described as “the first man in Osun to rise to the peak of Senior Advocate of Nigeria” and the “first Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun State.” There are the four award categories, starting with “Osun Lifetime Achievement Award” which has: Chief Bisi Akande, CON, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Sheikh Abdur Rasheed Hadiyyatullah, Rtd. Gen. Ipoola Alani Akinrinade, GCON, Asiwaju Hammed Omidiran, Comrade Hassan A. Sunmonu, OON, Prince Tunde Ponnle, OFR, Emeritus Prof. Olu Aina, OFR, Chief Akinwande Ayinde Akinola, Engr. Joanna Olu Maduka, MFR, Chief (Dr.) Benjamin Abimbola Adigun, MFR.

“Osun Distinguished Citizen Award” has Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Araba Ifayemi Elebuibon, Rtd. Major General Leo Segun Ajiborisha, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN, Asiwaju Khamis Olatunde Badmus, Prince Lawal Obelawo, OON, JP, Chief Moses Inaolaji Aboaba, Mr. Adewale Adeyemo, Mr. Kola Adeniji, Mr. Mike Awoyinfa.

“Legacy Award”: Apostle Folorunsho Alakija, Chief Susanne Wenger, MFR.

“Osun Merit Award”: Emeritus Prof. Ademola Oyeyide, Chief Nike Okundaye, Prof. Oye Gureje, Prof. Isaac Adewole and Mallam Yusuf Ali, SAN.

I dedicate this award to Dr. Doyin Abiola and Chief M.K.O. Abiola of blessed memory for believing in me and taking an audacious leap of faith in asking me to be the pioneering editor of Weekend Concord which led to a rapid paradigm shift in newspapering. To God be the glory.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.