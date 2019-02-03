Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to God for saving the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his team while on board a helicopter during an official assignment.

The helicopter conveying the Vice President and his entourage had yesterday afternoon crash-landed at Kabba, Kogi State.

Describing the incident as painful, Kalu stressed that the good intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would continue to save them from evil. In a goodwill message personally signed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, he hailed the Vice President for his courage to continue his assignment despite the sad incident.

His words: “I join other Nigerians in thanking God for the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and his entourage as their helicopter crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State, during an official assignment.

“The grace of God will continue to be with the Vice President and his family. He is a great asset to the country and we can only wish him continued success in life.” While praying to God to continue to guide and guard the Vice President in his endeavours, Kalu thanked Nigerians for their solidarity.