Vivian Onyebukwa

Apostle Anselm Madubuko is the Founder and General Overseer of Revival Assembly Ministries International (The New Anointing). In this interview, he shares some of his favourites with Sunday Sun.

What is your favourite sport?

I like soccer. I am an Arsenal fan. I watch wrestling and lawn tennis, too.

What is your favourite book?

Bible. I love the Bible both old and new testament. It is a wonderful book. A book you can never know; the more you read it, the less you know it. It is a powerful book. I don’t know how to describe the Bible. The more you read it , the less you know of it.

Who is your favourite author?

It is Apostle Paul who wrote the letters in the new testament to Ephesians, Romans, Corinthians, Colossians, Timothy, Philippians, Galatians, Philahon. I consider Apostle Paul the greatest writer.

What’s your favourite car?

Anything that has four wheels.

What is your favourite drink?

Water. Alkaline water.

What is your favourite food?

I like dodo (Plantain). Thank God for whoever discovered plantain. I have tried to lose weight many times and they said I must stop plantain. Forget about that one; I must eat plantain.

What is your favourite music?

I like inspired gospel song.

Who is your favourite gospel artist?

I won’t mention names. I have many sons and daughters who are gospel artists. They are all fantastic. I love them all. Mercy Chinwo, Frank Edwards, etc. All of them are doing so well.

What is your favourite colour?

It depends on my mood. I like white, black, brown, and blue.

Who is your favourite designer?

I don’t have a favourite designer.

What is your favourite country of destination?

I like Russia and its capital city, Moscow.

Why?

I don’t know. I love East Europe. I like America, but Russia first before America.

Who is your favourite president?

Donald Trump is my favourite. He is bold for God. He is bold for Christians. He is fighting for Israel. Anybody that is pro-life, pro-God, and pro-Israel is for me.