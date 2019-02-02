Vice President Yemi Osinbajos has commended the crew of the Nigerian Air Force helicopter for their professional handling of the crash incident involving o his helicopter.

Osinbajo’s chopper had faced some challenges when it landed in Kabba, Kogi State a few hours ago.

The vice president tweeting on his verified official handle @ProfOsinbajo said: “We are safe and sound! Thank you to everyone who has expressed concern and thank you to the crew who managed the situation well.

“We believe that God will continue to keep us and Nigeria safe even as we go higher.”