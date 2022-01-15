Who is that man who understands effortlessly and excellently the chemistry of family, social and business life? The diadem goes to the billionaire businessman, Tony Onyemaechi Elumelu. In this life, not all those loaded with dough have class and style. Undoubtedly, Elumelu has both —in fact, he has money and power. For a stylish man who is legendary for elegant corporate suits, and blessed with quick mental gymnastics at the marketplace, Elumelu surely knows how to throw down. The Chairman of both UBA and Heirs Holdings has in the past, shut down the social scene with creative high-octane parties, the likes of which are not in recorded history. And in the last ‘Detty December’ fun, Elumelu also pulled the unthinkable and the society loves it. It takes a man of his weight to bring three of Africa’s music superstars —Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido, with rising talent, Ayra Starr joining them— on the same stage to perform inside the courtyard of his Ikoyi, Lagos beautiful mansion. It was a not-so-silent night penultimate Thursday night when Elumelu and his enchanting, stylish wife, Dr. Awele Elumelu hosted select but privileged guests to the party tagged ‘TOE Magical Christmas’ in their home.

It was an enviable fest of body-jerking music and star-struck screams as the trio of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido performed at the party. The fireworks, artistes and the experiential attractions made a list of the top things that made the night interesting. It was indeed an evening for reinvention, relaxation and fun. Aside from the kids of other wealthy people who make the night an exhilarated one, scores of celebrities and movie stars were at the soiree including Dakore Egbuson, Ufuoma McDermott, Nancy Isime, Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Dare Art Alade and Ebuka. Also on the roll were some corporate giants including Ms. Bola Atta, the Group Director, Corporate Communications, UBA Plc; Owen Omogiafo, President/GCEO, Transcorp Group; Dupe Olusola; Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels; Ramon Nasir Olanrewaju, Group Head, Media and External Relations, UBA Plc and many more.

