Actress cum fashion entrepreneur, Ebun Hodo really loves sex and can’t stay long without it.

According to the beautiful role interpreter, craving sex is one thing, but the most important aspect is having someone who is an expert in the art of lovemaking.

She told Inside Nollywood: “I really do love sex and I can’t stay long without it. But it all depends. The most important thing is having that someone that knows how to do it very well. Then you long for that person, miss him and have it with him whenever you guys meet. Actually, I can’t stay days, months without sex.”

Hodo also listed what turns her on and off in a relationship. “I don’t like men telling me about marriage shortly after meeting one another. We barely know each other and you’re telling me you want to marry me. Who does that? That’s a turn off for me. I feel a man serious about marriage wouldn’t say it immediately after seeing a girl. Marriage needs serious commitment. But I love cool guys that have money and not showing off. That notwithstanding, I’m 100 per cent open for marriage to whoever God leads me. That I recently had a failed engagement is not the end of the world, and not enough reason for me not to think of settling down.”

On whether she could marry a colleague, Ebun Hodo responded in the affirmative but added, “the most important thing is love, understanding and peace of mind.”