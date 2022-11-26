For his avid belief in the famous line that a man who is good at what he does will stand, not just before men but before kings and mighty ones, famous lawyer, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, had long imbibed attitude that could make one refer to him as a perfectionist. He’s not satisfied with little measure, rather, he goes all out for whatever he’s involved in, and the result of such attitude is evident in the flourishing manner his career has turned out.

Ajulo has elevated courtesy to a level that having a personal relationship is not a requirement for him to reach out to deserving individuals on the right occasions. Constituted authorities and revered entities, are not exempted from such gestures which however have attracted and endeared the influential dude to respected personalities and venerated institutions. It was in line with this tradition that his London law firm sent an official message to condole with King Charles III of England on the passing on of his mother, late Queen Elizabeth. Of course the gesture was simply out of principle, but alas, it was a pleasant surprise when King Charles III, days ago acknowledged and responded to the message. The highly revered King Charles III sent a card he personally engraved with kind words, for a reply. For excited Ajulo, he finds the message from Buckingham Palace a very thoughtful and kind gesture to treasure.