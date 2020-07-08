Everyone has a peak is the campaign theme of Peak milk’s current running television commercial. A statement crafted to communicate the fact that the long-standing milk brand caters for personalised needs.

This current television commercial related a rare but enviable experience. A pleasing and welcoming occurrence that the world has desirably longed for, since time immemorial, but very far from being considerably attained. Perhaps, the famous milk brand is determined to see this dynamic and loving relationship established in as many homes as possible.

The Peak milk TV 60 seconds commercial opens with a beautiful young woman whose looks bespeak an upwardly mobile, good-natured and amiable personality. She proudly lets you into the beauty of her four-member home with a breathtaking narrative of an awesome relationship with her mother-in-law. Her sweet voice grabs your attention as the youthful mother recounts, “My mother-in-law and I are like five and six, we love the same TV shows. We both love to read; our gele, again, is cut and paste.” Her lucid story is enhanced with shots of the duo relishing their shared hobbies to the delight of the husband and daughter who also are son and granddaughter of the Grandmother, the exceptional mother-in-law as well as the viewers.

As in every situation, people have their distinct features and unique likes. The rare gem spotlights their mutual fancy and unique variance, which is the exact essence of this television commercial. Hear her: “When it comes to our favourite milk, we are so different; my mother-in-law loves Peak filled milk because it’s low in cholesterol, and I love my Peak full cream milk because it’s rich and creamy. And that’s why I buy both.”

And with smiles of authentication of an overwhelming relationship with her husband’s mother, she goes on to hit the nail on the head, “That way we can enjoy our nourishing Peak milk however we choose.” And both delightfully chorus to the viewers, “So choose your Peak milk today.”

The TVC is apt in a number of dazzling ways. Viewers will remember the commercial as well as the brands. The iconic character, Ngozi Ezeonu sure made the TVC stand out from the pack. This commercial successfully communicated the varied brands of Peak milk – Filled and Full Cream as well as their key benefits. The two key characters exemplified the healthy choices of Peak milk for certain age categories and lifestyles. FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria through the mother-in-law figure made it clear that not even the urge to cut down on cholesterol would deny its loyal customers the continued enjoyment of their favourite milk brand.

The woman lives her life in three main phases, as a daughter, mother cum mother-in-law as well as a grandmother. So also, everyone else. At each phase of their respective lives, they have a distinct Peak milk that suits their well-being, so details the advert.

The relationship between women and their mothers-in-law is often fraught, but it needn’t be impossible. Not quite family, but never really friends, the mother and daughter-in-law relationship has tension built into it most times from the start. Peak milk made good use of the TVC to prove to everyone that a healthy relationship between a wife and her mother-in-Law is indeed realizable as it truly exists and is enjoyable, and Peak milk demonstrated the sweetness of the friendship excellently.

The scenes that captured the jolly moments of the duo and elated looks of the husband and daughter as they admired their wife and mothers get along amicably would tickle the viewer and make you say “wow,” impulsively. But such an affair is scarce. Would this TVC start off a conversation on the resolution of this issue to further enhance quality family life in the society?

Peak milk is a family oriented product whose primary target audience is women. Of course, this product owes women the social duty of uniting them, strengthening the womenfolk as well as promoting family values. FrieslandCampina has done this superbly over and over through its various advertisements and commercials.

This particular TVC appears to place the possibility of the healthy relationship more in the hands of the daughter-in-law. Although, it is understandable that a 60-second TVC can barely say it all. But there is need to pinpoint that since the mother-in-law is more mature of the two women, she may have more of the responsibility to steer the relationship with her daughter-in-law into the haven of love. The task begins with her determination to accept her daughter-in-law wholeheartedly irrespective of her looks, ethnicity or religion.

The spot’s tagline ‘Everyone has a Peak” is true, memorable, interesting and unconventional. Peak milk is a brand that indeed embraces all age categories and lifestyles. Most importantly, the ad is thought-provoking. What could be more excitingly action packed than the TVC of blissful and united family in the face of the global increasing racial and ethnic discrimination.

COVID-19: ADVAN donates relief materials to associations, petty traders

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has donated relief items worth millions of Naira to some associations and petty traders in the Ikeja environ to ease the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what it tagged, “Advertisers Community Support Initiative,” a collaborative efforts of Nigerian Brands under the auspices of the ADVAN, some of the associations that benefited from the relief items are the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria, BJAN.

Speaking at the presentation of the relief items at ADVAN Head Office in Ikeja, Mrs. Ediri Ose-Ediale, Executive Secretary of the Association, said the association will also endeavour to reach out to others within its reach to help uplift the vulnerable in the society.

“This is the little way the association can help to reduce the burden of the pandemic on those that are in critical condition as a result of our present challenge,” she said.

In his response, Mr. Princewill Ekwujuru, BJAN Chairman, thanked ADVAN for its kind gesture.

Ekwujuru said, the support given to the members of his association would go a long way in ameliorating the hardship being faced by journalists especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

Other members of the association’s delegation included Mr. Lukman Ishau, the General Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Adeyemi Chief Information Officer and the Financial Secretary, Mr. Akeem Salau.

Dradrock poised to deepen corporate governance with new board

Dradrock Real Estate Limited, a Lagos based real estate development company, has unveiled a five-man board of directors that will take the fast-growing organization to the next level.

The board was formally introduced at a brief media event, which took place last week at Dradrock’s corporate office in Lekki, Lagos. Mr. Oladipo Idowu-Agida, managing director of the company, Oladipo Idowu-Agida, explained that the primary goal of this new line of action was to institutionalize every aspect of quality corporate governance in the organization. The board is ultimately responsible for ensuring that the company complies with legal and regulatory obligations.

Speaking briefly on the issue, Idowu-Agida stressed that one fact he has taken away from vast entrepreneurship training is that when building a sustainable business, the company must have a life of its own to grow one key element that nurtures and sustains a business is a corporate governance. His words, “Corporate governance is the life of a growing business, and the lack of it has killed most businesses in our environment. [Well-structured corporate governance] is what investors, institutions, and customers want to see.” The extraordinary growth of the Dradrock real estate company can be attributed to the vision and entrepreneurial skills of Idowu-Agida.

Idowu-Agida further highlighted that investors want to know that they are dealing with an institution, not an individual; they want to visualize a predictably sustainable organization. Additionally, “when we started Dradrock, our goal was to build an indigenous company that will grow a multinational organization with a board that will develop a process that ensures growth and sustainability.

On the board, we have a blend of experienced and young entrepreneurs, committed to adhering to the highest standards of corporate governance, corporate responsibility, and risk management to direct and control the business to ensure diversity in making impactful business decisions. The company’s journey is still a long one, and it would be difficult to achieve anything meaningful without corporate governance, where the organization’s overall interest is the primary goal.”

Leading the board as chairman is Abimbola Odubiyi, an electrical engineer of over 20 years with extensive experience in power industry operations. He has worked for Powergen UK, the Ibadan and Yola electricity distribution companies in various capacities; he is also an expert in the electricity regulations industry, having worked with the Nigerian electricity regulatory commission as pioneer commissioner and board member for five years. Bola had one time been a visiting lecturer at the University of Lagos and Part-time at the University of Kwazulu Natal, Durban, South Africa, where he taught Post Graduate courses in power systems economics and energy trading risk management. He holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA in international business from Aston University, UK. He is a member of many Societies and Professional bodies