In the murky waters of politics in Nigeria, Senator Ben Obi is neither a push -over nor a neophyte but a tested, trusted and a force that cannot be ignored. So, when he speaks, he provokes serious discourse. That’s what he did recently in Lagos where over 170 towns in Anambra State gathered to showcase their rich cultural heritage in the annual Anambra Cultural Day celebration.

At the colourful celebration organised by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU) Lagos, held at the Practice Pitch of the National Stadium, Lagos, Obi ruffled many feathers with his controversial statement calling on Ndigbo to work towards producing a Lagos State Governor of Igbo extraction in the nearest future to justify their unrivalled economic contributions to the state and also using their numerical strength.

Obi, a former senator who represented Anambra Central Senatorial District in the senate and also a former vice-presidential candidate, spoke at the ceremony in his capacity as the Chairman of the occasion. While he urged his kinsmen to give his proposal a serious thought, he also thanked the organisers of the August event and encouraged them to do more in the promotion of their culture in love, peace and unity.

Speaking also at the ceremony, HRM Igwe Emeka Okezie Oka Ije II Of Okija —the royal father of the day— said the event is to be encouraged as “many of our children were born in Lagos and rarely visits home. Therefore they need to be exposed to our culture through this kind of cultural event.” The President of AASDU, Lagos, Chief Vincent Osakwe noted that the annual event is meant to bring closer to the people the Igbo rich cultural heritage which must not be allowed to go into extinction because of its importance in communication and unifying purposes. This year’s Anambra Cultural Day celebration was full of glitz and glamour with many towns came prepared with different kinds of masquerades and dance troupes.