There is need to examine the funding challenges which experts say may vitiate the objectives of the budget. Unfortunate- ly, the variance between the budgeted and actual accruals has widened within the last few years. This might have compelled the government to borrow from domestic and external markets.

For instance, as at June this year, government could only generate N2.46trillion from both oil and non-oil sources of the projected N6.996trillion target for the full year. If this is anything to go by, the concern that funding challenges could be imminent is not misplaced. However, this could be averted if there are good fiscal policies that will increase the tax net. We also believe that the oil benchmark of $57 per barrel as well as the 2.18mbpd oil production and exchange rate of N305/$1, are unrealistic. With the debt servicing higher than the capital expenditure, it is doubtful that the budget will create jobs.

We urge the National Assembly to adopt a bipartisan approach in its deliberations on the budget. The lawmakers should ensure that the details of the budget proposal are thoroughly scrutinised before legislative approval is given. There is need to pass the budget in time for the President’s assent. It should be noted that the budget is the most important financial document for economic growth and development of the country. Therefore, its effective implementation is crucial. For some years now, our budgets have not been adequately implemented.