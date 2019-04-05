In life we take thousands of decisions that shape our destiny. Almost by the minute you ponder what decision to take, how to respond to issues per time. Whether you take a prompt decision or you delay, you still take a decision all the same.

If you decide to act on something, it is a decision, if you don’t act at all, it is still a decision. Action and inaction are consequences of decisions. When I ponder this subject, I realized that for most people, there are three decisive decisions to take in life. First is on career choices; the choice of a spouse, and which God to serve. How your life turns out is the function of these decisions.

These three decisions can be rated in the order of importance. If you decide to worship the living God, it is the greatest decision you’d ever take in your life. On the other hand, if you choose not to worship him, it is still the greatest decision you’d take. You can take no greater decision than who to serve – God or Satan. If you are not for God, you are for Satan. The God you serve defines your real essence. We know who you are by your spiritual inclination and religion.

In case you wonder who is the living God? He is the One who created the heavens; the earth and everything in them. He is the true God. If you worship any other one beside Him, you are worshipping the created or the creature instead of the Creator. It’s up to you. Let’s leave it at that because this article is not about religion, really. But, no other decision you will ever take that is more important than serving the Creator. It is this decision that shapes your worldview, and defines your humanity, your value system, etc.

The second most important decision of your life is whom you marry. Behind every successful man, there’s a woman, and vice versa. Even if you decide to be celibate, it’s an important decision. The direction of your life will be deeply influenced by your marital status; whether or not you want to be married, single or celibate. Your marital status is entirely your own choice. You have the option to marry or not to marry. It is not a sin. I believe that it is far better to be single than get entangled in a bad marriage. If you marry the wrong spouse, only God can help you. A bad marriage can destroy your destiny.

The choice of a spouse is a make or mar decision. I rank it next to deciding which God you serve. Choosing a marriage partner is not something you do in a hurry. You need abundant grace of God to make the right choice, regardless of your anointing or religious status. In taking the crucial step of getting a marriage partner, only God can help you.

Divorce rate is high in all nations because marital decisions are wrong. People hardly get it right when it comes to conjugal relationship. It is so amazing. In fact, the marriages that look good from the outside may just be surviving on the edge of disintegration. Marriage is great if you are lucky to have the right partner. But are there right partners? Yes. Those who can’t get the right partners will still have a good marriage if they have the right attitude.

What makes a marriage work is not the quest for perfection in a mate but the right attitude that engenders peaceful and loving co-existence. The right attitude is predicated on accommodating each other’s weaknesses if both parties are unable to change outright and use each other’s strengths to overcome the weak points in the relationship. You need some level of knowledge and understanding of human nature to enable you enjoy your marriage.

The third important decisions you take in life are about career, that’s why I used the plural, “decisions”, instead of the singular decision. You’d make career decisions at different times in your life. You may lose your job and decide to change your profession. Career prospects may force you to relocate to another city, state or even country. You may decide to become an entrepreneur. You may want to further your education because it enhances job promotion. These are key decisions, but they all point to one goal; career success. That’s the bottom line.

Most of the day to-day decisions we take are related to our career, whereas, decisions on who to marry or which God to serve are often one – off decisions. Although, for some who are divorced and wish to remarry; it is yet another tough decision they have to make. It is even tougher for a divorcee to pick a new spouse because of the hangover of the previous marriage. Whatever the case, marital decisions are very difficult. It doesn’t really matter how many times you marry; your choice of a spouse can be a game changer.

After all said and done, whether it is about the God you serve, your spouse or career, you are responsible for the choices you make in your life. Therefore, be extremely careful and be fully persuaded that while making these three decisions, you have the courage of your own conviction.

Weekend spice: Your field of focus determines what you find in life – T. Harv Eker.

Ayodeji is an Author, Activist, Pastor and Life Coach. He can be reached for mentoring and counseling on 09059243004 (sms & whatsapp only).