Rotary club of Lagos West, District 9110 inducts Rotarian Osita C. Ogbaji as its 40th president and induction of their Board of Directors and launching of the club’s star projects.

In his acceptance speech Rotn. Osita explained that the Rotary International President, Jennifer E. Jones has asked the presidents to be imaginative leaders to themselves and to others and that implies that they must be able to lead themselves aright before they can lead their members as they can’t give what they don’t have.

He posited that being the president is a great task for all the members but together in service they can imagine and make the right leadership impact in their society.

Rotn. Osita also pointed out that Rotary’s motto is “service above self” and as volunteers Rotarians have chosen to put their Treasure, Time and Talent ( 3T) together to serve humanity and in this year of being Imaginative, their club will not be left behind.

The president explained that the club, Rotary club of Lagos West has decided to take Rotary to the grassroots of their community through the execution of projects within and outside the community line in view of 7 Avenues of Rotary

Which includes; Basic education/ literacy, maternal and child health, peace & conflict prevention/ resolution, Disease prevention & treatment, water, sanitation & hygiene, community & economic development and support the environment.

The guest speaker at the event, Mr. Tunde Balogun who spoke on Security and Awareness

Pointed out that constitutionally it is the duty of the government to ensure the security of its citizens but with rising cases of insecurity in our country today, security is now everyone’s business and it is important for everyone to be part of security, according to him we need to elect in right people at the right places in order to be taken right decisions.

The guest speaker Mr. Balogun encouraged Rotarians to be more interested in politics and issues of governance and also think of how to contribute in the area of governance.

Notable individuals were awarded and dignitaries also gave donations to support the Rotary”s cause.