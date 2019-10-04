Dickson Okafor

As the dust raised over the victory of the member representing Okigwe South Federal Constituency of Imo State for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives, Hon. Chike Okafor, is gradually settling down, the banker turned politician in a recent press release relives his ordeal in a messy contest between him and the Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

To him, it was a challenge, but to his constituents it was a nightmare. Surprisingly because they collectively re-elected him hence, with the passage of weeks when he was about to be inaugurated as a member representing the constituency in the 9th Assembly, a judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) came and annulled his election and recognized Nwajiuba of Accord Party as the winner

By and large, it must be mentioned that history was made in Okigwe South which pundits opined may take 30 years to be surpassed when coincidentally as the order from an Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on May 10, 2019, which nullified the judgment of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that produced Nwajiuba as the representative of the constituency automatically reinstated Okafor as the authentic member representing the constituency a few days after Nwajiuba had resigned his membership of the House of Representatives as Minister designate.

It would be recalled that not quite an hour after the judgment was made that Nwajiuba made the list of the ministerial nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari barely 24 hours after he announced his defection from Accord Party to APC at the floor of the House and jubilation rent the air in Okigwe South as the people saw the development as a double blessings from the Almighty God.

It is worthy of note that both Okafor and the former member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003 and immediate past Chairman of Technical Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Nwajiuba were core Buharists and foundation members of the APC hence, through their contributions and efforts the ruling party was entrenched in Okigwe that resulted to APC winning all elections in Okigwe South from 2015 till date.

So, when the defection letter of Nwajiuba was read on Wednesday July 24, 2019 on the floor of the House during plenary by the presiding Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase, it did not come as a surprise to many.

However, with the power struggle haven ended in no victor, no vanquish, the people of Okigwe South can now heave a sigh of relief because the constituency has achieved a political feat that may take any other constituency in the state 30 years to equal with the Senator representing the Imo North, Benjamin Uwajumogu, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Hon. Chike Okafor all from the constituency.

No wonder they could not hide their gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the recognition of their votes for APC at all levels of elections since 2015. They also said that giving Imo State’s ministerial slot to Okigwe South is a well-deserved honour. The return of Okafor, the former Commissioner for Finance under the former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, to the 9th National Assembly can be described as God’s special design to give Okigwe South unusual advantage of speedy development.

While I commend the people of Okigwe South constituency for re-electing the lawmaker, Chike Okafor, I urge them to hold their elective and appointive officers accountable. Okafor should extend the olive branch to his opponents including the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, even Mrs. Uzoma Chioma Mary Ann who instituted the litigation that threw up Nwajiuba in controversial circumstances.

It is significant to note that whatever happened is now history. What is required is that all hands must be on deck now to attract Federal Government’s presence in Okigwe South in terms of infrastructural development. It should be understood that, in politics there is no permanent enemy, but permanent interest. The people of the constituency must work together to move Okigwe South to the next level or else this feat will be a mirage. Even though the campaign promises may appear doubtful in their face value, the people should not lose sight of the fact that their representatives are mere mortals who should ensure speedy development within the four-year term of this administration through the instrumentality of strategically positioned sons of Okigwe South to achieve this uncommon feat.

So, it becomes a win-win situation for Okigwe South. According to Henry Ford in one of his quotes, he said “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is a progress, and working together is success.”

Therefore, there are no reservations about the good fortunes of Okigwe South or any doubt of the richness in quality of its human and natural resources. It behooves on their illustrious sons as their representatives to realize that politics is over and governance should take the driver’s seat.

There is no doubt that politics is good when it is played according to the rules. So, with the people’s support, our representatives would be spurred to deliver the greatest good to the people of Okigwe South.

Okafor writes from Lagos