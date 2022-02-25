By Maduka Nweke

In its renewed effort in providing inspiring, regal and lavishly built maisonette housing schemes in the country, The Address Homes Limited, a real estate development firm dedicated to the attainment, development, and management of bespoke deluxe contemporary homes, has added two new housing brand schemes into the Nigerian home market, as revealed by its management on Monday, February 14,2022.

Christened ‘Luxuria’ and ‘Dan & Dan’ by The Address Homes, the two brands, on completion, are expected to deliver cosy homes that combine high class contemporary architectural design with high-level finishes within Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria. The construction of the two deluxe contemporary homes, which commenced in 2021, is expected to be completed in 2023.

Located on Alexander Road, directly opposite St Saviours School, and close to the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge roundabout, with easy access to the mainland through the Third Mainland Bridge, the Luxuria, a 2-tower imposing masterpiece, on ground, plus 14 suspended floors, comprises the following: 4-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom maisonettes (each on about 500 Square metres) and massive penthouses covering about 1,000 square metres each .

Other features of the architectural apartments include the following: lawn tennis court, swimming pool, well equipped professional gym, adequate parking spaces, 2 fully fitted modern kitchens, dining room, long views through spaces, maids room, innovative lighting system, balcony and smart home system.

The Dan & Dan Apartments by The Address Homes, a waterfront fully serviced mini estate, is located on Banana Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. It comprises 27 units of fully serviced apartments, which includes -3 nos penthouses -12 nos maisonettes and -12 nos terrace houses, all with 4 bedrooms each, plus domestic workers quarters . Upon completion, the estate will have the following features: -private jetty, swimming pool – 24 hours power – security personnel – CCTV – dry and wet kitchens, gym and many more.

Speaking on the two new projects, the chairman and founder, The Address Homes, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, FCA, noted that the mission of the company is to deliver unique services with modern functional homes to make our clients live better and in luxury.

“In creating these luxury homes, we took into consideration the need for space optimization, comfort, security, child-friendly environment and quality of materials. At The Address Homes, we build homes with clients at the core and heart of our processes,” he submitted.

To become a proud owner of one of these breathtaking luxury homes, the company is offering the units at very reasonable prices, with an initial 30 per cent deposit. Both luxury projects offer an ideal environment to raise a family as well as plethora of well thought out comforts with amenities which add to the value of life and make people live better.