From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As part of its contribution to the growth of the real estate sector in Nigeria, luxury property development company, The Address Homes is partnering with the Lagos State Government on the 2nd Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition.

The Real Estate Market Place, with the theme, ‘Lagos: 21st Century Real Estate Investment Hub’ is a two-day conference and exhibition which will be held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

“In view of its strategic role in the overall real estate business as a leading real estate company engaged in the acquisition, development and management of luxurious contemporary homes across Nigeria, The Address Homes will be supporting the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, the agency in charge of the conference and exhibition, to curb unscrupulous practices and promote global best practices and investment opportunities in the sector,” the firm said in statement made available to Sunday Sun.

The event is expected to gather the most influential real estate players, industry professionals and policymakers for expert-led discussions, exhibition, and tailored networking events to chart a new path for the Nigerian real estate industry in areas such as regulation, transactions, Lagos rental policies, global best practices along fiscal transparency and insurance, innovative solutions, and investment opportunities.

The founder and Chairman of The Address Homes, Dr. Bisi Onasanya, added: “Gatherings such as the Lagos State Real Estate Market Place provide solution to the challenges facing Nigeria’s real estate sector and serve as a credible avenue for connection among investors, developers, construction professionals and other stakeholders. The partnership between Address Homes and Lagos State Government on this conference and exhibition will further propel the already existing collaboration to promote integrity, professionalism, customer satisfaction and safety in real estate industry in Nigeria.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .