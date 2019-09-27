We all must age, it is a blessing. Not to age is to be static. It is not realistic. Age defines many things in life. When you are born, your age begins to count. At a certain age, you start school, and then you proceed to graduate. Also, at a certain age, you begin work and then retire. Every age-group offers its opportunities and challenges. That’s why we must make hay while the sun shines. Some of the problems you encounter in life have their root in your failure to take your chance in certain seasons of your life, when your age placed you at an advantage.

If you drop out of school, you become a starter and not a finisher; unless you are able to overcome this destruction of your academic life through remedial courses or some training, you may be doomed. some companies place a bar on the age required for certain strategic positions. All corporate bodies now hire young people within the age bracket of 22 and 35. That is the peak of youth when human productivity is at its maximum. Only advanced or specialised training can make you break this barrier.

There’s little young people cannot achieve for God and themselves, if they are serious. But when they live a reckless life of indulgence in hard drugs, sexual immorality, drunkenness and violence, when apprehended by law enforcement agencies, they invariably end up in jail and waste their precious lives. Jailbirds are not good to themselves and society. They inspire no one but deviants and criminals who trouble society.

And when they are old, rather than retire on a healthy pension like successful folks, they live on welfare, if they are lucky not to die before their time. Age comes with responsibility. That is why bible says, ‘’There’s time for everything under the sun’’ (Eccl. 3:1-8). The rule is, take your chances. Footballers and practitioners of most sports will tell you that you retire or are forced out of the sports when your performance begins to show that age has taken its toll. Even if you disguise it, your reflexes can’t. You cannot learn to use your left hand in old age, according to a Yoruba proverb. Certan injuries heal faster in young people. Doctors don’t perform some operations when you attain a certain age because of high mortality rate or slow healing process.

Yet, age also has its advantages. In many democracies, the office of the President is open only to those who are 35 and above. In such cases, it is futile to pray or aspire to be President when you don’t make the age. Since the authorities have set the bar on a certain age, God will not hear your prayers. This is why you need to know what and how to pray. You will get the insight in this area when you read my book, Secrets of Answered Prayers. Offices, jobs or vocations that have age limits can only be accessed by those who qualify. However, if you are hindered because of degenerative diseases that come with age, you seek divine healing where orthodox medicine fails. If you desire certain jobs and are not hindered by some qualifications like academic credentials, go get it and give that job a shot.

It is still possible to break the barriers of age if you have the will or desire to overcome challenges. The power is in you, especially if you are in Christ. The Bible says the one in you is greater than the one in the world (1 Jn. 4:4), and you are an overcomer because Jesus has already overcome the world, in all spheres (1 Jn. 2:13-14; 4:4; Rev.3:21, 12:11). The point here is, wait for your time.

Take your chances and don’t waste away. If you have made mistakes, God can give you another chance. I know this to be a fact. I was given many chances again by the Almighty God, when I lost some rare opportunities. A dropout can still succeed; if you doubt this claim, read the biography of Bill Gates, one of the richest men in the world at this writing.

There were men who became the leaders of their nations in old age, such as Moraji Desai (India), Ronald Reagen (USA), Muhammadu Buhari (Nigeria), etc. Old age is a blessing, not a curse, if you live a righteous (good) life. Age comes with wisdom, especially if you are in Christ. It gives you pleasure that you have seen some generations and have partaken in contributing your quota to human progress. It enables you to see your children and grandchildren grow into productive adults. If you are wise, it gives you rare opportunity for introspection.

You look back and ponder how life has treated you and how you have lived your life. It is also the time to reconcile with God, if you have not done so. When you live in good health and are successful, old age is the time to impart young people with your knowledge and give your last best to mankind and to God.

Don’t despise old people. Many young folks do not respect the elderly. That’s wrong. There’s a perspicacity that comes with age, so you have to respect that fact. If you want to grow old, honour the elderly.

Also, the old must behave themselves to earn the respect of the youth. As senior citizens, old people are expected to show good example, that’s how to gain lasting respect.

Weekend Spice: Anger is the birthplace of change – Mike Murdock

