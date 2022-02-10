The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over issues that would threaten the conduct of a free and fair election in the country in 2023. INEC had at a recent meeting with members of the Inter Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) listed the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, access to hard drugs and insurgency as factors that would threaten the poll if not timely checked.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated that the commission had so far evaluated the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT). The tool, according to the electoral agency, can identify early warning signs that could assist the security agencies and other stakeholders to devise and deploy appropriate mitigation strategies. According to Yakubu, “among other areas of concern, the commission focused on threats specific to geographical locations, proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the issue of hard drugs, presence of insurgents and armed groups, intra and inter-party conflicts, and incidents of hate speech.”

This is not the first time INEC would be raising the alarm over issues that would mar the conduct of a peaceful and transparent election in the country. The presence of some armed groups in some regions in the country, especially the inimical activities of non-state actors, are possible threats to the election. The alarm raised by INEC must be taken seriously by the government and the security agencies. It should not be waved aside. It, therefore, behooves on the Federal Government to come up with measures to check the threats to the 2023 polls. This is the right time to nip them in the bud.

In 2016, the United Nations (UN) disclosed that over 350 million of estimated 500 million of small arms and light weapons circulating in the West African sub-region were domiciled in Nigeria. The illegal weapons, the UN noted, had found their way into unauthorised hands and non-state actors thus constituting huge threats to the existence of the country and the people. Six years after the UN disclosure on the proliferation of illegal weapons, there has not been any remarkable improvement on the situation. Presently, there is hardly any part of the country that is not experiencing one type of strife or another.

The insurgents are still rattling the North East, while bandits held sway in the North West. The farmers/herders clashes dominate in the North Central region, while kidnappers, unknown gunmen and self-determination groups are making life difficult for residents in the larger South. Apart from separatist agitations in the South East, the unbridled consumption of methamphetamine, popularly called Mkpuru miri by youths in the area, has added to the growing culture of insecurity in the region.

There is no way a free and fair election can be conducted under the prevailing atmosphere of insecurity and uncertainty. The government and security agencies should do something about the situation as 2023 approaches. Relevant government agencies such as the police and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), need to step up actions to check the threats to the 2023 election. It is commendable that the NDLEA is doing much to stop the production and distribution of Mkpuru miri and other hard drugs in different parts of the country.

Let other agencies of the state follow suit. The Customs, Immigration should ensure that the borders are adequately policed to guard against infiltration of criminals and smuggling of small arms and light weapons into the country.

This is the time to enforce the directive by the Inspector-General of Police on Commissioners of Police across the country, to identify, isolate, disarm, arrest and prosecute individuals or groups in possession of prohibited firearms. The order should be taken seriously by the Police Commissioners this time around.

Government should be the only authority with monopoly of the instrument of violence, especially in maintaining law and order. Possession of illegal weapons is against the provisions of Chapter F.28 LFN 2004 of the Firearms Act. It is a criminal offence. Those found to be flouting the rule must be apprehended and prosecuted.

INEC should also ensure that whatever threats to the election from its angle, are identified and addressed beforehand. It should ensure adequate training and mobilisation of its personnel for the elections, including the ad hoc staff. It is necessary to remind the commission of the pledge by the President Muhammadu Buhari to bequeath to Nigerians a legacy of credible elections. Nothing should be allowed, on the part of the INEC, to subvert it.