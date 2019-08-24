Within the Nigeria’s social and political milieu, one personality whose potent influence cannot be overlooked is the charming and suave businessman, Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu. For the Dan Amana Dutse of the Dutse Emirate in Jigawa State, his circle of friends cuts across the who-is- who in high society including captains of industry, monarchs, politicians, socialites and celebrities. Most of these powerful Nigerians were part of the glamour parade at his December 2017 wedding to pretty Amne Kam Salem in Abuja, and they also formed part of the crowd when he was turbaned as the Dan Amana Dutse earlier same year. At both events, the revered monarch Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi stood out and was very active. Those in the know said there has been a longtime special bond between the Ooni who spent three days to felicitate with the young, affable, and detribalized billionaire.

Danu, as a successful businessman, has built relationship and network with other powerful Nigerians from every part of the country including incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari. He has been in business for more than a decade and has made a success of his endeavour. His flagship company, Casiva Limited, has been a big player in the oil and gas sector of the Nigerian economy. Casiva is not just in the Oil and Gas sector but also into Security, Civil and Mechanical Construction, Supply and Procurement. Recently, his company, Casiva was listed among the 15 consortium/companies awarded the 2019/2020 contracts for the exchange of crude oil for imported petroleum products by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. While Danu was basking in the success of his company, some critics went to town with insinuation that Danu probably got the contract because of his closeness to President Buhari and as one of the prominent chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC. But those close to Danu thrashed the allusion claiming that the burly business mogul has made it big prior to the coming to power of President Buhari in May 2015.

Sources told Spotlight that all the projects Danu’s companies have handled both in the past and present were won purely on merit and within their capacities. As someone who believes in good corporate governance and follows due process, Danu ensures his company participated in all the bidding processes which made it possible for NNPC to award the company the DSDP contract out of over 130 companies that bided.

In 2016, Danu’s company was awarded contract for the provision of pipeline security and maintenance services along Kaduna-Kano and Zaria-Gusau segments. It was learnt that rather than wait to be mobilized as many others used to do, the businessman mobilised equipment and staff to commence work and was at the locations for over a year before NNPC paid his company. This, it was learnt, actually worked for Danu, who obviously, is being rewarded for his integrity, trustworthiness and sense of dedication, the virtues he has brought to the political arena.