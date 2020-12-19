Afro-reggae crooner and Mavlon Consult’s signee, Rayge Smith has released the music video for his song, Ebor.

Rendered in Smith’s native Idoma language, the song decries the violence and unrest being perpetrated by young people in Benue State. In it, the artiste makes a passionate appeal for peace, calling on the youth in the state and Nigeria generally to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue.

Now, Ebor has been used as a soundtrack for a movie, The American King featuring R&B icon, Akon and Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim. The flick is scheduled for international release next year.

Directed by Avalon Okpe for Tokindrumz Pictures and Media, Ebor, which captures the culture and essence of the Idoma people, was shot on location in Benue State and featured popular artistes including Ada Ameh, Lucy Ameh and Femi Branch amongst others.