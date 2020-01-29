The governors of South West had recently established Amotekun, a regional security organization to protect the people of SW. Mr. Malami, the attorney General of the federation has declared this formation to be illegal. The leaders of SW, SE and NC have cried out against the proclamation by AGF as not correct and Mr. Falana, a well know civil rights leader and a respected attorney has said the AGF is wrong. Merely saying that the AGF is wrong is a timid response to AGF and the federal government that he represents.

No matter what the Supreme Court declares as the constitutional requirements, the first law of nature is self-preservation. Anybody, who fails to protect himself from any enemy has himself to blame. Any government that is incapable of protecting its citizens has lost the authority of the people. And lost the reason for its existence. The leaders of SE, SS and NC should go beyond verbal challenge of AGF’s opinion (it is only an opinion). They should move on to form their own version of Amotekun. They should also sign a cooperative agreement whereby an attack on one is an attack on the others.

In places around and below the confluence of Niger and Benue neither life no property is safe.

Ordinary citizens, in pursuit of their legal businesses are kidnapped and killed; their property, like farm lands have been taken over and if they dare resist, their lives go with the property. These criminal activity is blamed on Fulani Herdsmen, yet nobody is in the police custody, nobody has been tried. The laws and the law enforcement apparatus are incapable of protecting innocent citizens from the attacks by enemies within and without.

We the people have absolute right to protect ourselves and in situations where one cannot do so by himself, one should form alliances to help. That is what Amotekun is intended to do.

Man is not made for law; but laws are made for man.

What should the federal government do?

1.The FG should listen to the voice of the people (onuorah) and appreciate the fears that are driving the formation of Amotekun.

2.The FG should come to the negotiation table in good faith and negotiate with the zonal leaders to amend the laws and allow for the regional protection forces and establish their modus operandi.

3.The regional leaders must show that they could control the forces they have created so that they don’t become another kind of armed marauders. In USA each municipality has its police force which calls on neighboring police for help in difficult situations. This round robin calls go all the way to the state and FG police until the emergency is resolved and eventually to the armed forces of the US if the enemy is from without.

The emergence of Amotekun is an opportunity which if seized would make Nigeria better and safer.

If President Muhammadu Buhari is indeed interested in the future of Nigeria he should seize this opportunity.

Benjamin Obiajulu Aduba

Boston, Massachusetts