BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

The most anticipated Pan-African virtual conference, FIX-IT Conference is almost here and it has a lineup of fantastic speakers from all over Africa. The Fix-It Conference is a life-changing webinar that is aimed at helping you take your life, business or career to a whole new level.

“We believe our rise as Africans and as a continent can no longer be left in the hands of others. With this conference, we are saying to participants to take ownership of the process of your rising today! So, how will it feel to have guidelines on how to develop your personal economy and that of your country? Together, #LetsFixAfrica” said Olori Boye-Ajayi, Co-founder of the Ark Coaching Company.

The FIX-IT Conference is set to take place on Saturday, July 4, 2020, and it promises to be a life-changing conference that will plunge it’s attendees to greatness.

The coaches who will be speaking at the Fix-It Conference are, Olori Boye-Ajayi (Co-founder/C.O.O. The Ark Coaching Company), Alfred Arita (C.E.O. Bafe Africa Inspiration Networks, Kenya), Kwame Opoku (C.E.O. Reset Global People, Ghana) Just Ibe (Sales Expert and Founder, Just Ibe Company, Nigeria), Boye Ajayi (Co-founder/C.E.O. The Ark Coaching Company), Debola Deji-Kurunmi (E.D. Ideation Hub) with Toyosi Etim-Effiong moderating