Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.

God’s word reveals to us that God has divided the task of maintaining the victory which we have in Christ into two. His part is to provide you with the armour, your part is to put on the armour and stand against the devil.

Some people cry when the devil begins to put forth his wiles against them rather than standing their grounds in faith using the whole armour of God.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

The armour of God as revealed to us here in Ephesians chapter 6 is not simply for decoration but it is for you to put on so that at the time of need you can stand up against the devil on your own rather than crying to God for help.

God commands you to put on His armour because you are going to have to do some fighting. Some Christians rather than fighting the devil with God’s armour are simply sitting down crying, complaining about what the devil has been busy doing and wondering why God is not doing anything.

Put on the whole armour of God! This is a divine command from heaven. You need to spend the necessary time to find out what these armour are and then put them on, to avoid being defeated easily when the devil shows up.

The armour of God is called the armour of light in Romans 13: 12….The night is far spent, the day is at hand: let us therefore cast off the works of darkness, and let us put on the armour of light.

We put them on through the entrance of the revelation knowledge of God regarding each of the armour. We must give time to study and gain knowledge about these armour and in faith take them on by believing in them.

If you remain negligent on your part in finding out about these armour and putting them on, you will have yourself to blame if you falter in the day of battle. A student who fails to study will likely fail when the examination day comes.

The Greek word translated wiles in this scripture is the word ‘methodeia’ and it means strategies, antics and methods through which Satan operates.

God’s weapons when in place in your life, will enable you to stand against everything the devil has to offer.

It is important to state here that the believer has to stand against the wiles of the devil. Most people expect God to come down and do their fights for them. Jesus has dealt a master stroke of defeat on Satan; now you have to stand your grounds and maintain the victory.

One of the prime antics of Satan is that he uses lies to deceive and bring many under bondage. The Bible calls him a liar and the father of the same. If the devil cannot deceive you into believing wrongly, he cannot bind you.

Once the light of God’s word is shinning in your heart you will be able to refuse every lie from hell and live in Victory.

He always causes you to triumph in every place of conflict. Your life is being built up, you are going forward and the gates of hell shall not prevail against you, In Jesus mighty name. Once you stand firm, you can be sure that you will win.

John 21: 3-4 Simon Peter saith unto them, I go a fishing. They say unto him, we also go with thee. They went forth, and entered into a ship immediately; and that night they caught nothing. But when the morning was now come, Jesus stood on the shore: but the disciples knew not that it was Jesus.

Have you ever felt so frustrated trying to follow God’s plan and purpose for your life until you got tempted to throw in the trowel? Many Believers find themselves in that arena after failing at several attempts to succeed. Simon Peter was there. He had followed Jesus and had left his fishing vocation to be a part of Jesus’ ministry. However, Satan tried to destroy Peter’s life just before the crucifixion. Jesus picked it up in the Spirit and prayed for Peter accordingly.

Peter came under a heavy weight of condemnation as a result of his denial of Jesus Christ before the crucifixion. This condemnation made Peter decide to quit his calling and go a fishing even though he knew that Jesus had risen from the dead.

Quitting the ministry was all Peter felt he could do at a time when he felt so unworthy and unqualified to continue to serve God. Have you failed God in anyway? Do you feel the weight of condemnation over what you have done wrong? Are there things pressuring you now to quit your service in God’s house?

One of the strategies of Satan is to use anything he can to make you quit your service to God. He will try to use discouragement and bring an overwhelming burden of guilt upon you concerning your faults and errors to the point where he convinces you to quit being involved and going back to your former life. You must never yield to His temptations.

It is interesting to note that when Peter tried to go back to fishing, he caught nothing. Jesus in his loving nature was waiting for him right at that spot and came back to renew Peter’s commitment.

Jesus never said anything to Peter about his failures. It is important to state that God does not keep a record of your failures, rather all He wants to know is whether you love Him enough to pick up yourself and yield to His service.

Jesus asked Peter, He said, “Lovest thou me more than these?” The question Jesus asked Peter then, He is asking you today. Do you love God more than the things around you?

Do you love Him enough to despise your failures just to stick with Him? Do you love Him enough to walk away from those sinful habits and sins which easily make you backslide? God wants you to re-consecrate yourself to His service today.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .