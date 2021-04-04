Recently, the convoy belonging to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State was attacked by unknown gunmen on his way to Makurdi from Abuja.

Therefore, the governor hss called on President Muhammadu Buhari to fish out the men behind the attack and bring them to book.

It is true that the present government under the leadership of President Buhari has been careless on the issue of insecurity since those arrested so far in connection with terrorism were released by the same government after rehabilitating them.

In fact, at a point, the Federal Government planned to fly them abroad for their studies, but the public were against it. We still can’t conclude that the government discarded the plan as the Buhari’s government does things opposite the ideal ways things should be done in a country that practices democracy.

However, this is not the first time I will write to remind Governor Ortom that he is part of the government that is incompetent and a disappointment to the majority of Nigerians. Of course, some people are benefiting from this same government, and no matter how rotten the government is, they won’t see it until when things no longer happen in their favour the way it is happening to Governor Ortom now.

Governor Ortom is only good at blaming the Federal Government for insecurity, forgetting that he is the chief security officer of his state, and he can do something to safeguard the lives of his people and their property.

He talks too much and does nothing to ensure the prevention of more attacks and killings of his people. When Fayose was the Governor of Ekiti State, he was able to put protocols in place and those protocols thwarted the herdsmen from killing in Ekiti.

Governor Ortom and other governors that have been seeing the issue of insecurity as the responsibility of the Federal Government only should stop. Governors are the chief security officers of their states and they should do what is necessary to ensure the protection of their people, and stop blaming and calling on the Federal Government to address the issue of insecurity.

As I write now, the Tiv in Benue State are killing their fellow Tivs, but still, the governor blames the Federal Government. The Tivs are his own people, but he doesn’t know how he can address them to see themselves as one and fight the herdsmen who are always invading the state, killings hundreds of people.

Simply because the governor signed into law a bill that prohibits open grazing in the state, but could not do more to ensure the safety of his people, and he was even forced by the Benue People via a group called “Mafo” to sign the bill in question. Left for him, he wouldn’t have signed it, but the pressure mounted on him was much that he could not resist.

Let me at this point advise that the unknown gunmen and other people that have been terrorizing the country, should leave the innocent people alone and be going after those who are in positions to create jobs and engage them meaningfully, but have failed to do so.

• Awunah Pius Terwase, Mpape-Abuja

