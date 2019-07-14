When spouses accuse themselves of poor performance in the other room, and the less-satisfaction which results from this, one begins to wonder who has the exact definition and the accepted limit of when and how satisfaction should be achieved. Now, the question is, are all men and women on the same page when it comes to satisfaction moment? Does what pleases Tom, also please Dick and Harry? Or are we looking at variables that make a man and a woman agree on a point. Yes, variables because as women are complaining about their husbands’ poor erection, poor performance, so also are men complaining about their women being log of wood in the other room. Worrisome is the fact as recent discussions have shown that the bug which has bitten the old is gradually biting the young ones because most youngsters in relationships also complain about not being satisfied.

The word ‘satisfaction’ according to the English Dictionary means the good feeling that one has after achieving something that is wanted to happen. It is not necessarily about the actions that only occur in the bedroom, satisfaction takes place in various styles and lives as we sojourn in life. A hungry man can eat food, but not satisfied because he has not eaten that which he desires. Someone might desire to go to the cinemas to watch film, along the line other things crop up and he ends up at a pepper-soup joint. Yes, an outing has occurred, but not satisfactory because he wanted to be at a cinema and watch film not to eat pepper-soup.

In this context, the satisfaction being discussed here is that of sending and receiving type between the man and the woman. But it seems the women are the more endangered specie because of the way they are naturally structured to receive the message. But issues like feeling about your partner, inhibition, inexperience, lack of knowledge, psychological factors like guilt, anxiety, rape, insufficient stimulation, medications and chronic diseases have been fingered to cause this non- satisfaction in women. According to an Endocrinologist, “Because of the nature of the woman ab initio, she might not whole-heartedly be satisfied as far as oil rig exploration is concerned.” A woman’s mumu-botton to that end is not located where action matches her to be satisfied, but other buttons, when pressed from the right dimensions; will give a better satisfaction.

For the man, satisfaction is easy for him because of his own nature of throttling and tilting the ground. The nature of a standing magic-gun agrees that satisfaction is cool for him no matter the seconds spent.

Now, when the centre of the equilibrium is not holding, it should not result to a squeezing face reaction and misunderstanding. It is a time of honest truth on both sides to make sure nobody is missing in action. Who is to blame and who has the solution and key to satisfaction? A relaxed mind that is willing to listen might have the solution. The truth is that nature must take its course to either please or displease someone.

Well, my first answer to the solution is to blame all those men who are gradually ageing without them knowing it; especially men in their 40s’ and 50s who marry very young girls whose hotspots are super-hyper active. It is very obvious that satisfaction might not be achieved because of the age, stress, strength, capabilities and natural built differences. In such cases satisfaction can only be managed if the young woman in question is not crazy about such things; but if she enjoys her oil rig to be fully anointed, and Ogais crawling and struggling around with all strength to give his best, it is in such cases that drivers and security details assist husbands in their marital function. The same is also applicable to women who play below the belt with very young boys. The boys will definitely outsmart the aged woman because he is in his hot zone. Men who are engaged in frequent excess alcohol and very fat men may not essentially do well.

I read in one of those funny posts on Facebook that says: ‘Lagos traffic can cause impotence and non-satisfaction in men’. It became a laughable stuff based on the comments that followed that report; but there is an element of agreement because stress is stress and it affects all parts of the body system. It comes with weakness, tiredness and continuous dozing off that even when madam’s oil-rig is served hot and fresh, a Lagos traffic victim will not notice it. But sincerely, the quality time spent in gridlock leads in most cases to a total collapse of the body systems and functions which leads to non-satisfactory state. What about the hustling and bustling nature of men, with emphasis on those who are mandated to earn a living on daily basis. These conditions do not leave a man to do his honest best at such areas. So, if he stays with a woman who is expecting a wonderful performance, one party must say “I am not satisfied”.

I cannot forget a tenant and landlord’s serious quarrel in a neighbourhood in Ogba years back. The tenant had gone to the landlord and politely asked that the Dish of his DSTV and mast directly placed to his bedroom be removed, saying that the electro-magnetic radio-active rays were affecting him and reducing his bedroom performance; then, and again, his wife is complaining of not being satisfied. Voices and tension were raised, other tenants probed further and the concerned tenants said that both could cause cancer, erectile dysfunction, poor libido and shortage of life span. They all wondered where that electrifying science was coming from; the tenant insisted that the landlord should mount it on his own bedroom to experience what he was going through. The landlord consequently sent him packing through a quit notice. So, when a newly wedded couple moved into that apartment, and they could not conceive in two years, other tenants began to accuse the mast and dish again until they left. No one knows if the claims of these two were right or wrong.

Now, those men who have primitive mentality of running outside to meet side-chicks because their wife has dropped babies and cannot hold them firm are making a hell of mistake. Primitive as it may be, those are men who cover up their sins with flimsy baseless excuses because they are naturally promiscuous.

Dear men and women, oil rig exploration in a relationship is very interesting, can sustain and heal wounds, take both to another level, but then, it is no food; neither is it the end of the world. Instead of complaining, why not look for solution together. Be happy with yourselves, express love for each other, build your trust and play safe, these simple medications might even heal some parts of non-satisfaction. One might be surprised that solutions lie within the bosom of the finders. A couple might decide to swim in the murky waters of eroticism and becomes fine.

Young people who take drugs to impress their partners on sexual escapades, be weary, the day is still young for you. If you start taking drugs in your 20s, for how long will it last? Have you considered the damage you are bringing to your organs? Why live on drugs all the days of your lives?