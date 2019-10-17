Doris Obinna

Cancer is a broad term. It describes the disease that results when cellular changes cause the uncontrolled growth and division of cells. Some types of cancer cause rapid cell growth, while others cause cells to grow and divide at a slower rate.

Cells are the basic units that make up the human body. Cells grow and divide to make new cells as the body needs them. Usually, cells die when they get too old or damaged. Then, new cells take their place.

Cancer begins when genetic changes interfere with this orderly process. Cells start to grow uncontrollably. These cells may form a mass called a tumor. A tumor can be cancerous or benign. A cancerous tumor is malignant, meaning it can grow and spread to other parts of the body. A benign tumor means the tumor can grow but will not spread.

Some types of cancer do not form a tumor. These include leukemias, most types of lymphoma, and myeloma.

Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry in collaboration with CancerAware Nigeria, in a bid to curb cancer incidence in Nigeria, has plan to hold one of the biggest breast cancer awareness campaigns with title, “Life On The Pink Lane.” Globally, cancer incidence continues to rise. In Nigeria, breast cancer and cervical cancer are the most common cancers.

The collaboration is a pink project to commemorate breast cancer awareness, which is commemorated every October. Also, there are series of activities that will run through the months of October to mid November 2019.

Over 100,000 Nigerians are diagnosed with cancer every year and 80,000 die of the diseases; this is an alarming figure and it is at the core of the drive behind this awareness initiative.

To this end, Gbenga Artsmith has over time lends their voice to this global trend of by using its platform to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment.

As part of the activities to raise funds and make the project a laudable success, the organisers also plan to host an event on November 16, at Terrakulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, which will include; a runway showcase with some breast cancer survivors, advocates and celebrities that will be adorned in custom pink jewelry pieces as they do a catwalk. The jewelry will eventually be auctioned to bidders who will be present at the ceremony.

The activity however, is to raise funds from 20 per cent sale proceeds and jewelry auctions while putting together a special 15-piece, pink-themed jewelry collection, which will be modeled by breast cancer advocates and survivors and the pictures subsequently shared across all social media and traditional media platforms, towards the goal of not just promoting the cause but also generating revenue from which money to fund the different initiatives under the “Life On The Pink Lane.” Also, there would be a documentary that will be premiered on same day.

While Gbenga Artsmith Jewelry has become synonymous with exquisite, handcrafted jewelry, especially in Nigeria, it also covers a range of humanitarian exploits as part of its corporate social responsibility. It has taken up mentorship of young adults and disadvantaged folks over the years by equipping them with life skills by training them for free while paying for their services.

CancerAware on the other hand is an initiative of One Kind Act Foundation, with a mission to reduce the rising cancer incidence in Nigeria, especially among women, through education, advocacy and patient support with focus primarily on breast and cervical cancer.

The initiative supports indigent women diagnosed with breast and cervical cancer and over the years held free screening mammogram programme in Nigeria and lunch of the patient support initiative, which provides free chemotherapy drugs to patients undergoing treatment for cancer amongst other.