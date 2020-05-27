AS one of the longest-running conflicts in

contemporary Nigeria, the Boko Haram

insurgency has become intractable. Defy- ing military solution, the terror group has

mutated significantly from a rag-tag gang of

rural marauders to a well-organized army

of professional fighters that are brazenly

attacking hard targets of Nigeria’s security

forces and inflicting heavy losses on officers,

men and equipment on a scale never experienced since the end of the civil war in 1970.

To underscore the military cul-de-sac

that has become the war on terror, Umara

Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno

State, where it all started and has remained

10 years on, had this to say: “The capacity

of the military has to be re-examined in

terms of technological warfare. Otherwise,

this thing (insurgency) will never end. Boko

Haram now uses drones to monitor the operations of the military. Without providing

proper and up-to-date technological capacity to the military, this thing will never end’.’

While it is a truism that Nigeria’s security

agencies, much like other aspects of governance, are faced with enormous challenges

of maladministration-induced incapacitation, which undermines their constitutional

responsibilities to protect life, property and

defend the country’s territorial integrity, it is

time to look beyond symptoms as expressed

by Zulum to see the root causes of the Boko

Haram insurgency.

The Boko Haram insurgency, which

began 10 years ago, actually has its root in

an ideology that predates modern Nige- ria, spanning several centuries to the 7th

century. Upon the death of the Prophet of

Islam, Muhammad PBUH, in 632 AD, his

companions developed and incorporated

certain doctrines into mainstream Islamic

theology in order to maintain unity and

cohesion of the early Muslim community.

To legitimise a centralised rule over the

fledgling Muslim community, which had

developed in the city of Medina under the

divinely guided leadership of the prophet of

Islam, and command absolute loyalty from

the ummah, the doctrine of caliphacy was

introduced into Islamic theology. Caliphacy

essentially entails a unitarian Islamic state

governed as a theocracy with the Quran

as exemplified [Sunnah] by the prophet of

Islam as the legal framework [Sharia] under

the leadership of his acclaimed successor,

designated as the Caliph.

Having achieved a semblance of unity of the early Muslim community under the

caliphacy, Muslim rulers soon went from

being religious leaders and guardians of

faith to empire builders. To advance their

worldly cause of dynastic empire building,

a religious justification had to be sought.

To expand the boundaries of the Muslim

state outside the precincts of Medina to the

Judeo-Christian lands of Egypt, Damascus,

Jerusalem and Constantinople, a doctrine

that reclassified believing People of the

Book [Christian and Jews] as unbelieving

enemies of Muslims had to be evolved.

The reclassification of the People of the

Book as outright unbelievers, henceforth,

legitimised expansionist aggression against

people of other faiths by empire builders as

a noble struggle in the cause of the spread of

God’s religion [Jihad].

Vested in the Caliph are temporal and

spiritual powers as acclaimed successors

of the prophet of Islam in a clear case of

non-separation of the state and religion.

As religion is a subjective interpretation of

faith, the Muslim religion would essentially

become a subjective interpretation of the Is- lamic faith by the ruling authorities. Under

the pretext of abiding by their own version

of prophetic traditions, any dissenting

opinion from the mainstream was regarded

as an innovation in religious practices by

the ruling authorities. With the expansion

of the Muslim state beyond Medina into

an empire straddling much of Arabia, the

Levant, Persia, Palestine, Anatolia, North Africa, India and Spanish Andalusia, the

power and fortunes of the Caliph increased

significantly, signalling an intense struggle

for the leadership of the Muslim world.

The struggles for leadership would became

bloody but not before obtaining a religious

sanction.

The introduction of the Taqfiri doctrine,

which equates disobedience and innovative

religious practices to outright disbelief, was

exploited by rival claimants to the Caliphacy

when they often mutually excommunicated each other, making killing of fellow

Muslims lawful. The Taqfiri doctrine would

prove to be a very potent weapon in mobilising religious warriors in the numerous

intra-religious wars that characterised epic

dynastic struggles for control of the global

Muslim community throughout the over

1,000 years of the Muslim Caliphacy.

Whereas the twin doctrines of Caliphacy

and Taqfiri as well as the reclassification of

the believing, One-God-worshiping People

of the Book as outright unbelievers are not

Islamic but only a Muslim invention for the

purpose of empire building, they nevertheless are the most entrenched doctrines of

mainstream Islamic theology in contemporary times. Following the collapse of the

Ottoman Empire in 1924, signalling the end

of the over 12 centuries-old Muslim Caliphacy, a wave of nationalism swept through

its successor nation states of modern-day

Turkey as well those of the Middle East and

North Africa.

Emergent nation states from the rubble of

the Ottoman Empire fiercely protected their

territorial integrity by elevating citizenship

of the state over cross-border pan-Muslim

solidarity. To achieve this, these governments took proactive steps to rid their

mainstream Islamic theology of any strand

of doctrinal imprints of ancient empire

builders, especially as concerns the concept

of the Caliphacy, through a purposeful

regulatory framework. This is precisely what

Nigeria has failed to do so far.

In a religiously plural country like Nige- ria, the proliferation of such doctrines as

Caliphacy, reclassification of People of the

Book as unbelieving enemies of Muslims

and Taqfiri, which equates disobedience to

disbelief by mainstream Muslim authorities,

inevitably led to the current Boko Haram

insurgency.

By wholly imbibing the subjective

interpretation of the Islamic faith by empire

builders, the Muslim authorities in Nigeria

incubated whole generations of radical Mus- lims who consider fellow citizens of Nigeria

who belong to other faiths as enemies as

well as a burning aspiration to revive the

Caliphacy by first establishing an Islamic

state out of plural Nigeria. Arising from an

innate conflict of their faith and citizenship

is the ideal Islamic state that Boko Haram

seeks to forcefully install by dismantling

the current constitutional, democratic and

plural Nigeria.

Therefore, it is rather simplistic to ascribe

the insurgency to the killing of Mohammed

Yusuf, the founder of the Boko Haram sect,

in 2009. The insurgency was a long time in

coming, with the Sharia movement of 1980s

and 1990s that swept through northern

Nigeria like a whirlwind as the immediate

precursor. Mohammed Yusuf was just one

out of many mainstream Muslim authorities who preached, and still preach, the

ideals upon which the Boko Haram sect was

founded. The Boko Haram insurgency is just

putting to practice what has been preached

over a long time.

Religion as a subjective interpretation

of faith is an opium whose formulation,

dissemination and consumption, much like

every other psychopathic substance, must

be regulated to prevent abuses resulting in

the kind of Boko Haram devastation staring

at us today.

Unfortunately, this has not been done

because modern-day empire builders [politi- cians] have found radical Islamic ideology

useful in their quest for power. In a plural

country like Nigeria, radical Islamic ideol- ogy is a useful election protectionist tool

in the hands of the predominantly Muslim

political elite of Northern Nigeria.

The unwillingness of Nigeria’s political

leadership to reconcile the faith and citizenship of millions of radical Muslims, imbed- ded in every strata of society, by evolving a

purposeful regulatory framework that aims

to rid Islamic theology of doctrinal embellishments of empire builders has ensured a

steady flow of willing recruits into the ranks

of the Boko Haram group.

The continuous watering of the seeds

of radicalisation by mainstream Muslim

authorities has contributed the most in

making the Boko Haram insurgency intrac- table 10 years on because, for every single

insurgent felled by bullets in the theatre of

war, there are tens of replacements.