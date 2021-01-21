A new reality show, The Boss Reality TV show, is about to make it’s debut in Nigeria. The show is powered by Stronvex Nigeria Limited and it’s geared towards investing and elevating the game of talented Nigerian Youths. It also brings to limelight their creative works, harness and amplify their talents.

Franklyn Imhomoh, Project Manager, said “ this is the maiden edition that will take place in Lagos and it commences in the middle of February.

The winner will go home with N5m and a car while four other finalists will go home with consolation prizes”

According to Imhomoh, We believe everyone has a unique talent that can put food on their table but when these talents are not well managed and exposed, it dies. Some talented youths and celebrities have failed along their career path because they lack basic creative and entrepreneural skills to survive. Tasks will be assigned to contestants to test their knowledge of Nigerian culture and how they can leverage on it to bring uniqueness in what they do.”

Imhomoh added The Boss Reality TV show is different from other shows because it is a blend of “edutainment” and “busitainment” that enlightens contestants with innovation in a fun style.

“The Boss Reality TV show offers alternative value oriented programme to equip he 30 contestants with ideas that will sustain their fame.