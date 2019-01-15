The protracted absence from home of President Ali Bongo was tempting. The president was convalescing in a hospital in Morocco after he had suffered a stroke in Saudi Arabia.

The officer who announced the seizure of power said the coup was being executed for the “restoration of democracy.” He also introduced himself as the president of the Patriotic Youth Movement of the Forces of the Defence and Security of Gabon – a claim which seems a clue to the existence of some schism in the Gabonese Armed Forces between the young officers and the top brass.

Condemnation and protests against the coup attempt came fast and wide ranging from the African Union to President Muhamadu Buhari who reminded ambitious military officers to quit military service and go into politics. The clear signal from all directions was that any attempt at a violent overthrow of an elected government would not get any support. The attempt itself would have made for a good comic play were the issues not dead serious. The history of Africa is very explicit about these events. Violent military overthrow of African governments never goes well and never ends well. It invariably leads to military dictatorship and to absolute power which unfailingly yields to corruption, oppression and tyranny.

We do not understand the logic of the young officers except their feeling that there is a power vacuum in addition to their having an ax to grind with their superior officers. Their radio appeal to the populace to join their cause seemed to have fallen on deaf ears as no spontaneous grassroots support actually materialised.

In any African country, any day, enough cause for discontent can always be found. In the case of Gabon, one-third of the population lives below the poverty line in a small country with a population of two million. Yet it is a country awash with petrodollars. That level of poverty and the stark contrast between the rich and the poor is a testimony to either poor economic management or “kleptocratic regime” or both of which the Bongo administration has been accused, now and then. Even so, no precedent exists where military rulers reversed the economic fortunes of a beleaguered African economy. On the contrary, our experience has shown that the new rulers tend to descend like locusts, eating up everything and appropriating what cannot be eaten at once.