Despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos hospitality sector recently welcomed a new entrant into its bourgeoning market.

It’s The Breeze Apartment, an exclusive 4-bedroom complex set in a classy, serene neighbourhood on Alhaji Jimoh Street, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Lagos. Envisioned by Famous Eromonsele, the Chief Executive Officer of the outfit, The Breeze Apartment offers exclusive rooms that marry elegance and originality. It cuts across standard 1-bedroom (Spring), 2-bedroom (Windstorm) to the monarchial 3-bedroom Cruise and Stratosphere luxury executive suite.

According to Eromonsele, The Breeze is positioned for families, business executives and holidaymakers, who crave a short-let stay or holiday season vacation in a discreet, quiet environment. He stated: “Apart from the well-appointed rooms accommodation, the hotel features optic fibre, superior Internet model with limitless bouquet including Netflix, Pine Video as well as the conventional satellite digital decoder for all day long music and entertainment.

“The Breeze apartment also boasts a gourmet kitchen called ‘The Gallery’, which is solely for reservation by guests while full catering services are an option for interested families. Here, a resident chef is available to take room service order from guests who desire to savour both local and continental cuisines, and for wine connoisseurs and lovers of vintage champagne cognac, there is an exclusive bar lounge.”

Also speaking, The Breeze’s manager, Daniel Kofi Aidoo, said the hotel offers 24/7-room service with refined and affordable African cum Continental menu, with pricing flexibility for mini corporate events and volume bookings. However, the hotel facility can only accommodate about 25 to 30 guests for an exclusive bash.

