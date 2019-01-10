Isn’t it clear that our leaders are busy borrowing for consumption? Come to think of it, who will pay back this huge debt burden?

Victor Abel

With the presentation of the proposed 2019 Federal Government Budget by President Muhammadu Buhari on the 19th of December, 2018 to the National Assembly for consideration and possible passage into law, various stakeholders in the country are on the lookout for what the budget holds for them. As much as we know that the Budget is not just a document containing mere figures but rather a fiscal document that aids the implementation and realization of government plans and visions within a fiscal year, therefore, much importance is placed on it because it shows in real terms what the economy will look like in a particular fiscal year; how much will be generated within the year; how much will be spent within the year; which sector within the economy will the government be spending more; how much will be borrowed to finance any shortfall or overrun in the projected revenue and expenditure respectively.

The President presented a total proposed Federal Government Budget of 8.827 trillion Naira tagged the Budget of Continuity. Of this amount, 492 billion Naira representing 5.58% of the overall vote is budgeted for Statutory Transfers, 2.264 trillion Naira representing 25.65% of the overall vote is budgeted for debt service, 4.038 trillion Naira representing 45.75% of the overall vote is budgeted for recurrent expenditure (non debt) and 2.032 trillion Naira representing 23.02% of the overall vote is budgeted for capital expenditure. The overall revenue projection for the year is 6.967 trillion Naira which results to 1.86 trillion Naira budget deficit to be financed by borrowing from domestic and foreign sources. The 2019 Budget of Continuity is 3.22% less than 2018 budget which stood at 9.120 trillion Naira. Despite the reduction in the total 2019 proposed budget, the recurrent budget is higher than the 2018 recurrent budget by 15% while the capital budget is less than the 2018 capital budget by 29.29%. The 2019 proposed budget has an increased debt service by 2.73% compared to 2018 budget.

From the above analysis, Nigeria will have to borrow more in order to finance the 2019 budget deficit of 1.86 trillion Naira which will automatically increase the overall present Nigeria’s public debt stock. On the 28 December, 2018 the Debt Management Office Nigeria through a press release revealed that the Nigeria’s Total Public Debt Stock comprising the External and Domestic Debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at USD73.213 Billion or N22.429 Trillion. The 2019 budget deficit which the government planned to finance by borrowing the total sum of N1.649 trillion will further add to the total debt stock of the country and increase provisions for debt service repayment and servicing in subsequent fiscal years. It is true that the budget deficit which is 1.33% of the GDP is within the threshold stipulated in theFiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007 but it is very important to state that debts are not paid back with GDP but with available revenue. The Projected debt service is 26% of the overall 2019 vote and 32% of the projected oil and non-oil revenue. It is pertinent to state that Nigeria hardly meets up with her revenue projection for each year as previous year records have always shown a big shortfall in the realization of projected revenue. Now when there is a shortfall in revenue, salaries and overheads will be paid, debt will be serviced and paid while capital project implementation will always suffer as the case has been.