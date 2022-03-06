Prayer could be defined in various ways but generally it is the expression of man’s dependence upon God for all things. Prayer affords us the privilege of close communion with God. Genesis 2:7 says, “And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.” Man was created in the image of God, having the breath of life and the spirit of God. Man as a spirit was expected to commune or communicate with God who is a spirit. John 4:24 says, “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” As a spiritual being, man has always longed to pray. According to Genesis 4:26, it was not long after creation that men began to call upon the name of the Lord, emphasizing man’s sense or recognition of the need to pray.

Prayer is a universal need of everyone on earth and the fact that there is a God in heaven (the Maker of all things including mankind) who hears and answers prayer should always motivate us to pray. Psalm 65:2 expressed it this way, “O thou that hearest prayer, unto thee shall all flesh come.” The house of God where people congregate in service to God is indeed a house of prayer for all people (Isaiah 56:7; Luke 11:2) and we are to have this consciousness whenever we assemble as people belonging to God. Prayer must not be pushed to the background if our ministry or service is to be meaningful. Infact, prayer is a foundation upon which we must necessarily build as we get involved in life’s affairs.

The scripture has given us good reasons why we must all embrace prayer and be involved in the ministry of prayer:

God’s repeated command to pray

1 Thessalonians 5:17 says, “Pray without ceasing.” We are not to be careless or unserious about the issue of prayer because our destiny tied to it. We are to pray at all time – when we feel like it and when we don’t feel to pray. The enemy of man, satan and his agents never cease in plotting evil (John 10:10) and so must we not cease in putting up resistance against the wiles of the enemy. It is ceaseless prayer of faith that will put us on the edge or advantage in the spiritual warfare we are called to fight. When Apostle Paul was listing the soldiers’ equipment (we are Christian soldiers fighting on the side of God against anti-God forces) prayer was necessarily mentioned. He says in Ephesians 6:18, “Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints;” Also, writing to the church in Rome, Paul exhorts in Romans 12:12, “Rejoicing in hope; patient in tribulation; continuing instant in prayer;” He equally enjoined the church at Colossi to continue in prayer (Colossians 4:2) and in his letter to Timothy his protégé in the Christian faith, he says in 1 Timothy 2:8, “I will therefore that men pray every where, lifting up holy hands, without wrath and doubting.”

Prayer is a personal responsibility we all owe and we must not be slothful about it. We owe it a duty to pray for ourselves and for others. Apostle Paul puts the universal need of prayer this way: “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.” 1 Timothy 2:1-4

Samuel as a prophet and judge over God’s people in ancient Israel saw prayer as a serious responsibility of the leader to the led. He said in 1 Samuel 12:23, “Moreover as for me, God forbid that I should sin against the Lord in ceasing to pray for you: but I will teach you the good and the right way:” To abdicate our responsibility as people called to pray is a serious issue in the eyes of God. May God give us the grace as Christians, Christian workers and leaders not to fail in discharging the spiritual assignment of offering ceaseless prayer in Jesus name.

Conclusion

The call to prayer is a glorious calling. It is a call that demands great and serious responsibility on our part as Christians. We should also see it as a privilege that we have been invited to dine with the Almighty God on the altar of prayer and we should maximize the opportunity.

For needs confronting us either as individuals, as families, as communities or as a nation, we should approach the throne of God, appropriating His grace and believing that God who answers prayers will respond. Hebrews 4:16 says, “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.”

A Call to take a Decision

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]