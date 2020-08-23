The police in Ogun State apprehended Pastor Ebenezer Ajigbotoluwa, for impregnating two under-aged girls of 16 and 13 years respectively. Thereafter, he secretly took them to an unknown hospital and aborted the pregnancies. As if that was not enough, the parents of the girls still gave Pastor Ebenezer N2 million for performing spiritual cleansing on their daughters. So, when a pastor impregnates his church members and then aborts the pregnancies has become a form of spiritual cleansing?

This is not the first time one would hear about an incident like this. Yet, people still don’t learn from the previous events to avoid being victims of similar occurrences perpetrated by some so-called men of “god”. It is unfortunate to see people being brainwashed by others who pass off themselves as pastor, imam, heading a church or mosque and performing spiritual cleansing, healing and miracles, and in turn expect the people who come to them to sow seeds (give financial or other material gifts such as cars, to them).

Some pastors now sleep with women that are in need of children but have none, deceiving them that after such they will conceive and give birth to children. Women and men have made themselves vulnerable and easy prey for pastors to penetrate and destroy their homes and lives in the name of miracle and the rest as earlier mentioned. Instead of preaching the gospel, these fake ‘pastors’ from the pith of hell take advantage of people’s desperation and frustration to extort and short-change them and thereby aggravate their problems.

I am still searching to see where it is written in the Bible that Jesus Christ collected money from people to pray for them, perform miracles or cast demons out of them and so on. The Jesus we all know miraculously fed 5000 people for free. He turned water into wine at a wedding for free, He brought back Lazarus and other dead persons to life for free; He saved a prostitute and collected nothing. Some pastors of nowadays would have asked for flesh after saving a woman who was about to be killed for prostitution.

Therefore, where in the Holy Bible did some of these pastors read and learned that sleeping with women in their churches and impregnating them is godly? Where is it in any of the Holy Books that parents should pay money to men of God for impregnating their daughters and performing spiritual cleansing on them?

The kidnapped Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, is still in the custody of Boko haram suffering. Instead of these men of ‘god’ to pray for her safe return, they are busy sleeping with women in their churches, impregnating them and sneaking them out for abortion. The same pastors that have condemned what the Boko Haram did to Leah Sharibu by kidnapping and impregnating her to have a baby for them, these despicable pastors are doing the same thing to the women in their churches. What a shame! Their victims are so ignorant that they believe that to submit to their pastors is godly but to their husbands is an abomination. Some women even thought that turning down these charlatans called pastors, who ask to sleep with them would close the door of blessings, miracles, prosperity and many other good things that would have accrue to them and their families.

However, it is time people stopped being vulnerable before these fake men of “god”, it is time to avoid desperation for a miracle, it is time to go to church and mosque to worship God and not to worship the pastors or imam. You should have time for your husband and cook for him, rather than always going to the pastor to serve him since He is not restricted from having his own wife. It is time you learnt how to use your money wisely and not to give it to your pastor for prayers, healing, cleansing, fruit of womb, prosperity and so on. Remember that the Bible says, “My people perish for lack of knowledge.” Stop being a fool, stop now!

Awunah Pius Terwase, a public affairs analyst and human rights campaigner wrote from Mpape, Abuja.