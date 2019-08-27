Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, on Tuesday, raised the alarm that many churches in Nigeria have deviated from the cause of soul-winning, and have been running after mundane things alone, instead of preparing people for eternity.

He gave the warning when the leadership of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, led by the outgoing General Overseer of the church, Rev’d Felix Meduoye, paid a courtesy visit to him in Ibadan to introduce and acquaint him with the church’s new General Overseer-elect, Rev’d Sam Aboyeji in his office.

Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, lamented: “My concern is; the church is drifting. We have left our primary assignment of soul-winning to the pursuits of other lesser things. Yes, money is good, but everything should not be made to centre around prosperity” he bemoaned.”

He enjoined pastors to reorder their priorities in making God’s charge their main focus by genuinely winning souls for him so as to change the sagging world, as he thanked the leadership of the Foursquare Gospel Church for counting him worthy as somebody to be visited. He commended Meduoye for his sterling leadership qualities that made the church to be cisis-free, urging Aboyeji, to be humble and emulate his predecessors.

Meduoye had earlier said:”Our transition in the church, is a four-stage process. There is no inconsistency, the process was very transparent and seamless. In fact, Nigeria government needs to learn from us how election should be conducted.”

Aboyeji, in his remarks, assured he would not deviate from the right path laid by those before him, with a view to further taking the church to lofty heights.