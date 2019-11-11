The military authorities had on October 8 announced that Operation Positive Identification, which had been on in the North East region, would be extended throughout the country from November 1 to December 23, 2019. During the period the operation would last, Nigerians should move about with legitimate means of identification. These include national identity card, international passport, drivers’ licence, voters’ registration card and others. The operation, according to the military authorities, is to check fleeing insurgents, armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country.

The head of the Civilian Military Relations (CMR), Maj. Gen. Usman Muhammed, who appeared before the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Army on the matter, argued that the operation was to prevent fleeing Boko Haram insurgents from spreading the war to other parts of the country.

The military chief also explained that the operation would neither interfere with the freedom of citizens nor abridge their rights to free movement as road blocks would not be mounted for the purpose of the exercise and citizens could identify themselves with any identification card of any description they may have in their possession. It is also likely that the recent reported attempt by the insurgents to infiltrate some states in the South may have warranted the exercise.

Despite the explanations, the exercise has attracted criticisms from concerned Nigerians, who vehemently opposed it. While there is need for such operation in the North East, the main theatre of the Boko Haram insurgency, the general opinion is that carrying it out nationwide can be abused. Given the outcome of some military operations targeted at checking insecurity in the country in recent times, many people believe that Operation Positive Identification will violate the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

In fact, Nigerians have become weary of such military exercises taking place in a democratic dispensation. Based on these reservations and avoidable controversy elicited by the exercise, we urge the military authorities to put the exercise on hold, especially now that the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the suspension of the exercise following a suit filed by Femi Falana, until the matter is concluded. The ruling is in tandem with the position earlier adopted by the National Assembly and particularly the House of Representatives, which had called on the military to halt the exercise.

It should be noted also that in a democratic dispensation, the military should be subordinate to civil authorities. Moreover, the Constitution is very clear on the functions of the Nigerian Armed Forces. Such duties, according to Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) include but not limited to defending Nigeria from external aggression; maintaining its territorial integrity and securing its borders from violation on land, sea or air; and suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authorities to restore order when called upon to do so by the president.

We think that abridging the fundamental rights of the citizens to free movement within the territorial boundaries of the country, which the planned exercise is likely to provoke, is not one of them. It is important that all agencies of government, including the armed forces, must subordinate themselves to civil and democratic authorities to ensure the smooth running of the state. Anything contrary to this position is a recipe for disaster and anarchy, which are deleterious to the harmonious working of government and the development of society.

We note the difficult situation the country has found itself in the past few years owing to myriad security challenges which instead of abating have increased. The military has been called upon to shore up internal security, which is the duty of the police. However, judging from our recent experiences, there are serious concerns over the suitability of the military for internal security duties. In view of the unpopularity of Operation Positive Identification, we urge the military to suspend the controversial exercise forthwith.