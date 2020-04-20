As I walked down the empty street

No faces to meet

Nobody to greet

Summer’s in the sky

But all around it feels so grey

Everyone’s at home

Fearing the worst to come

What about school

Sure, staying home is cool

Boy, I sure feel a fool

Acting the tool

Life stinks!

I know that’s what everyone thinks

Especially now

Nothing but being quarantined

Nothing to do but being confined

What about my friends, future and hope?

If there is any news

Bah and Fie to it all

But… Is this the way the earth will fall?

As I walk down the street

I hear children screaming and playing

But not in the front yard

Only in the backyard

And I can tell they just want to run at the park and meet friends

From light to dark

No, it can’t be so

Because with this corona about

No Freedom, No Joy

It’s what I call…

The Corona Depression

_____________________________________________

By Paula Adannaya Nwachukwu. Nwachukwu is with Limehouse School, Carlisle, United Kingdom