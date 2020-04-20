As I walked down the empty street
No faces to meet
Nobody to greet
Summer’s in the sky
But all around it feels so grey
Everyone’s at home
Fearing the worst to come
What about school
Sure, staying home is cool
Boy, I sure feel a fool
Acting the tool
Life stinks!
I know that’s what everyone thinks
Especially now
Nothing but being quarantined
Nothing to do but being confined
What about my friends, future and hope?
If there is any news
Bah and Fie to it all
But… Is this the way the earth will fall?
As I walk down the street
I hear children screaming and playing
But not in the front yard
Only in the backyard
And I can tell they just want to run at the park and meet friends
From light to dark
No, it can’t be so
Because with this corona about
No Freedom, No Joy
It’s what I call…
The Corona Depression
_____________________________________________
