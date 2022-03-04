United Kingdom-based Emmanuel Olugbenga Oke aka Emmy is passionately creative. To him, creativity is not only innate; it runs in the family.

Born in Ile-Ife, Osun State to Engr. Christopher Oke and Matron Lydia Oke, the native of Ilesha trained as an architect but his versatility has made him a man of many parts. He is an IT specialist, health support professional, content creator, poet and author.

However, driven by his creative and oral communication prowess, Emmy started writing for online magazines, and this gave him a kick to later realise he wanted to spend the rest of his life writing.

Today, Emmy’s writings have appeared in several print and digital publications in Nigeria. As a public speaker, he has had the privilege of speaking on many contemporary issues. Some of his literary works are Unending Cold War, New Beginning, and Anchor on Nullity, a collection of short stories. In this interview, Emmy opens up on what makes him a creative genius. Here are excerpts:

In a nutshell, who is Emmanuel Oke?

Emmanuel Olugbenga Oke also known as Emmy hails from Ilesa, Osun State but was born in Ile-Ife to Engr. Christopher Oke and Matron Lydia Oke. I am an architect, IT specialist, health support professional, author and poet. I had my first and second degrees in Architecture from Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State. I am also a certified SAP business one consultant in the Unite Kingdom where I am currently based. I enjoy playing golf in Bournemouth, Dorset and Hayle, Cornwall.

Why did you choose to be a creative writer?

Writing has done more for my life than I could have ever imagined. It has made me a better person, a better friend, a better human, and a brother. It is great to be a published author, but the truth is that telling stories is intrinsically good. I am biologically wired for stories. In many ways, I live for a story, and I live through a story. Aside caring for people’s needs and being a conceptual thinker, I can’t think of any better thing than telling stories all the time.

Is creative writing running in your family or you are the only one?

Yes, creative writing runs in my family. To start with, my grandma, Yeye Salotun of Ijesaland, Chief (Mrs) Christianah Awodiya of blessed memory is my inspiration through storytelling. She has a book to her credit. Also, my parents, Engr. Christopher and Matron Lydia Oke are creative writers, who love reading. But then, both haven’t published any book yet.

How many books have you authored to date?

I have authored three books, Unending Cold War, New Beginning, and Anchor on Nullity, including journals written in the field of architecture awaiting publications. But Anchor of Nullity is my first published book.

How do you derive inspiration to write what you write, and what actually inspired your collection of short stories, Anchor On Nullity?

I derive my inspiration from Jehovah God through prayers, and then I go out to look for inspiration; I don’t wait for it to come to me. My story comes from anything; from my history to something I’ve read in books. I dig for the kernel of a premise in newspapers and magazines, photographs and paintings, even in my dreams. For some of my stories in Anchor on Nullity, I used the character as a starting point for story ideas. I’ve had the opportunity of knowing interesting people – perhaps with terrible flaws or a backstory I can only guess at – and it doesn’t take too much work to put them into a fictional situation in which their personalities alone will create drama and tension.

And on what inspired Anchor on Nullity, it was borne out of the propensity with which children rely on their parents’ wealth instead of working hard, as my research in the field has shown, and it was on that premise that the book was written. The roles of parents, teachers and society at large must come to play, to divert children’s attention from riding on the back of their parents’ successes. Many other stories offer pragmatic solutions to the challenges facing families and friendships today. It beckons on all to read and enjoy.

Some people drink, smoke or even have sex for inspiration, what do you do before you pick up the pen to write?

I pray to Jehovah God, my creator for inspiration. I read novels – constantly, and writing is my regular habit. Nothing stimulates my mind more than reading the works of other authors. There have been great novels about rabbits, seagulls, wizards, and ghosts… The fictional world is my oyster, and I can even write from the point of view of an oyster, if I want to.

How would you describe your style of writing, and do you write in long hand or with computer?

I fancy using figurative language and sensory details to describe a person, place or thing in order to allow readers to create a picture in their minds. As a storyteller, I include elements I found in novels or short stories, like my main character. Writing draws me deeper into the moment. It helps me understand people and why they do the things they do. Writing itself has forced me to experience my life more fully. So, passively, I write in my notebook, on my phone, and computer.

What are your challenges as a Nigerian writer in the Diaspora and how do you handle them?

As a consultant architect in Cornwall and health support professional in Hampshire, combining these with writing could be a challenge as I work remotely and in the office. I spend most of my time in isolation, as creative and conceptual writing requires me in my space. My way of overcoming it is connecting with friends and family very frequently. Another challenge is procrastination, and what I do to avoid it is to keep my working space organised, to keep distractions at bay and only focus on working. I do set my goals in the short term which usually motivates me to work on my projects more to achieve results. Smaller, more measurable goals are the key to my productivity. Finally, I contend with the challenge of a lack of rest. So, I increase my sleep, eat well to help me have more energy and allow my thought process to work out issues. When I’m stressed, I cannot connect my ideas properly.

How did you handle writer’s block if you have experienced it?

I try not to think of being blocked in order not to become blocked. It is a condition I feel exists entirely in my head, it’s like I’m building a wall made of air and not bricks. If you know what I mean, I try to avoid it.

You are an architect, how do you combine architecture with creative writing?

Architecture is creativity from nothing to something, and that has helped my writing skills as well. I sketch things everywhere I go and also write everywhere I go.

If you’re asked to choose between architecture and creative writing, which would you choose?

Hmmm… both flow within my system; it is inherent. I try not to struggle with any of them as they have their times. When I’m tired of writing, most times I switch to sketch drawings and vice versa.

Do you think creative writing is self-sustaining?

It’s easy to lose hope in our culture, to think everything is meaningless, to give up on the world and just chase after your own pleasure. But I’ve spent the last five years of my life finding meaning in the nooks and crannies of life, including the crevices most people miss because they’re going too fast or they’re too self-focused. Writing has helped me discover that my life is incredibly meaningful, and it has allowed me to share that meaning with the world.