Introduction

In Old Testament times, the cross was the instrument and emblem of death, suffering, shame, ridicule and a curse (See Galatians 3:13). Jesus took these upon Himself when He suffered and died on the cross. But even beyond these, it was for Him the symbol of supreme sacrifice, complete obedience and the expression of God’s love (Philippians 2:6-8, John 3:16).

Hence, in Christian times, the cross became the way to the crown, such that only by understanding and believing in God’s love through the cross can we really come to accept His Salvation, receive eternal life, and be delivered from eternal damnation. However, learning about the cross should not be once and for all; rather, it should be a constant gaze that warms our heart with affection for the One who died for us and strengthens our resolve to live for Him.

In this study, we shall consider several types of the cross in antecedent as well as the practical implications of Jesus’ triumph on the cross of Calvary.

THE TYPES

Power in the Blood (General)

Blood is generally powerful. Through Moses, God revealed to the Israelites that the life of all flesh is the blood, and He sternly warned against eating blood of any animal (See Leviticus 17:14).

The power of the blood is even more illustrated in an epic battle of the Israelites with Moab recorded in II Kings 3:21-27. When the king of Moab realized that he had been defeated and there was no way of escape for him, he took his eldest son and sacrificed him as a burnt offering upon a wall. In view of this horrifying act and the wrath that was brewing against them, the Israelites simply abandoned the battle and returned to their own land.

Power in the Blood Sacrifice in Egypt (Exodus 12)

Israel’s deliverance from Egyptian bondage is a typical illustration of Christ’s redemptive work for mankind. The Israelites were being oppressed in Egypt until God intervened, instructing them through Moses to offer the Passover lamb and make a sign with the blood on the lintels of their houses.

When the angel of death passed through the land and killed all the firstborns of the Egyptians, the Israelites were spared, and Pharaoh instructed them to leave the land immediately!

The Bronze Snake (Numbers 21:4-9)

After the Israelites had been miraculously delivered from Pharaoh at the Red Sea, they complained against God and His servant, Moses, as though God could not bring them successfully to the Land of Promise. God therefore punished them by sending fiery serpents to bite and kill many of them.

Once the rest began to repent, God instructed Moses to make a fiery serpent of brass and set it upon a pole so that as many as look to it after being bitten will not die but live. Moses obeyed and it all happened as God said. Jesus made reference to that incident when He said “And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life.For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:14-16)

THE TRIUMPH

Power Displayed at the Death of Jesus Christ

The death of Jesus Christ was no ordinary one. To evidence this, awesome demonstrations of power characterized it as recorded in Matthew’s account:

“Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost.And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;And the graves were opened; and many bodies of the saints which slept arose,And came out of the graves after his resurrection, and went into the holy city, and appeared unto many.” (Matthew 27:50-53)

His Blood Opened a New Way

While in the Old Testament only the high priest has access to the holiest place of the temple, Jesus Christ’s blood gave us unlimited access even beyond the earthly temple. He made it possible for us to come boldly before the heavenly throne of grace where God dwells. (Hebrews 10:19-22, 4:15, 16). There we can receive forgiveness, be cleansed, and find grace to strengthen us for our Christian race.

He Blotted Evil Handwriting against Us

Through His death on the cross, Jesus redeemed us from the curse of the law, and delivered us from the claims of the devil and the world.

“Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross; And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.” (Colossians 2:14, 15)

Power that Overcomes Satan

The atoning sacrifice of Christ on the cross is the premise of our Christian victory over Satan – his deceptions, legal claims, and persecutions. “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.” (Revelation 12:11)

CONCLUSION

God planned and prepared the cross as the way to eternal victory, and we must always embrace it as such. As we reflect on Christ’s supreme sacrifice, we must constantly resolve to live for Him who died for us (2 Corinthians 5:14, 15). This is how we show our faith practically, and indeed enter into the reality of the victory which He secured for us. Are you already doing this?

Beloved, have you entered into personal relationship with Jesus Christ by accepting Him as your Lord and Saviour? If you have not, you need to do so without delay. Inviting and accepting Jesus Christ into your life is the beginning of a glorious and eternally rewarding relationship with God, your Creator. It is a decision you can never regret as you walk with Him faithfully and consistently for the rest of your life. Surrender your life to Jesus Christ today by acknowledging that you are a sinner. God sent Jesus Christ to die for you and as you confess your sins to Him, He will forgive you so that you will not have to be punished for the same. Ask Jesus Christ to cleanse our with His precious blood, deliver you from sin and Satan and empower you by the Holy Spirit to henceforth live above sin and live totally for God from now on. You can write and share your testimony via [email protected]