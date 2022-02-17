One passion that I cannot jettison is the habit of listening to the transistor radio, tuning to radio stations across the globe. With this habit, my day is not complete without tuning in and listening to several stations. A few of such stations are in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, and Lagos, the former capital of Nigeria, as well as notable foreign stations. Interestingly, I have over the years been interviewed on several television and radio stations across the world (231 times speaking on radio and television programmes) analyzing and speaking on security policies and issues pertaining to security. Whenever I listen to radio programmes, my tentacles are always at alert, as my interest gets heightened if security-related issues and topics are on the front burner of discussion.

Recently, a frequent caller on the Nigeria lnfo FM radio station and Human Rights popular flagship morning programme, Brekete Family, on various days, the two radio stations were inundated with strange calls for help from government and security agencies in Abuja. Many had classified the voice as a hoax, not because of his claims, which were at the time unsubstantiated. However, this writer was able to identify the weeping radio caller. His name was Obasanjo Sani Bahago, whose tears and emotion-laden voice usually pierced through the Abuja airwaves begging in tears for government intervention. His solo effort was meant to attract the attention of government to the plight of his kinsmen in Amale village, Paikoro Local Government Area, Niger State.

As a security writer, my instincts propelled me to investigate the claims of Mr. Obasanjo. In fact, his claims were factual. Bandits have swept through many villages, killing people and abducting several women. So far, five mobile police men have lost their lives, while these villages have been sacked. The villages are Amale, Ishau, Dakalo, Yenki, Kushiri, Kurmin Giwa, Goto Rishi, Goto Makaranta, Angwan Dodo, Beji, Ekwabon, Dakalo Daji, Kukau, Abolo, Sikiti, Kuna, Kwagana, Beni, Ruga, Kudami, Zunkolo, Pata, Gora, Kuko, Kurmin Baba, Adunu, Zubakwere, Siche, Kakuri and Nanati. Also, 22 people have been confirmed dead this year, with several dozens decleared missing. Most discouraging is the heavy presence of bandits in the local government area and they have even hoisted their flag in Shiroro LGA, collecting tax.

This unfortunate situation is very scary. How far is Niger State from the FCT and those in authority are not perturbed? More worrisome is the near silence of the Niger State government, whose administration has nothing to write home about. The link road to Abuja is unmotorable, with many structures begging for restoration. The question on the lips of many observers is, when would the insecurity, which has suddenly become our national anthem, become a past phase of our nation. As it is in some parts of Niger State, so are villages along the border towns of Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states crying for help. A simple security arithmetic would explain that it is because the security equation was ab initio not correct, and points to the abysmal failure in effectively nipping the insecurity problem facing the country.

The solution is the establishment of state police. Recruitment into such a security outfit considers the local government as its first catchment area or from other parts of the same state. In such a scenario, the spirit of patriotism and ownership would propel the local police to fight the invading mauraders to a standstill.

The local police would have nipped the issue of insecurity in the bud. There are many of such examples across the world where state policing is operational. Establishment of state police, from world crime assessment, had effectively reduced criminality in any society where it was made operational by a very large percentage.

Also, it serves as a veritable platform to provide employment for youths in that society, thereby boosting the economy. By this, it is argued that state police system helps in reducing unemployment, which is one major pointer to criminality, because the devil would always find bad jobs for idle hands.

Had the youths of Paikoro LGA and those of the affected states in the North been recruited into their state police system, surely, these areas wouldn’t have been subjected to this level of insecurity. As l was writing this piece today, news had it that the Niger State government had declared a curfew around the Shiroro axis of the state to enable security agencies embark on a military engagement. The question still remains, must the government that swore to protect the people wait for cries before doing the needful?

Top Abia female Immigration officer bows out of service

She is elegant in the Nigerian Immigration Service uniform. A beautiful lady who, through dint of discipline and hard work, rose meritoriously through the ranks to the enviable position of Assistant Comptroller General (ACG) of Immigration.

Many accolades and official awards adorn her wall and even her bosses all ascribe very high respect for her integrity and professional standard. Mrs. Josephine Chisara Kwazu, who hails from Abia State, has brought honour to her state of origin in the course of her operational duties. On several occasions, as the Immigration officer in charge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Internagtional Airport, Abuja, she has apprehended criminals involved in trafficking and passport racketeering. Her brief operational outing at the airport effectively restored sanity and attracted the Comptroller of Immigration’s commendation letter many times. As a twin, being dutiful and dedicated with absolute discipline are her watchwords. A master’s degree holder from the prestigious University of Ibadan, having bagged her first degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, her colleagues describe her as a delectable, strict disciplinarian and very intelligent officer. She is a well travelled officer who has been exposed to several foreign security trainings, including the Hostage Negotiation course, train the trainers workshop. She also attended the National Defence College, Nigeria, and many other professional courses. Mrs. Kwazu is a fellow, National Defence College.

SECURITY FILE congratulates one of Abia State’s indefatigable daughters.