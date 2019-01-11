Jerome-Mario Utomi

Experience is ‘not what happened to you; it is what you do with what happens’. And its usefulness essentially manifests in the development of the capacity to escape the guilt of the past and anxiety for the future. Indeed, Nigerians like the generality of mankind know how important this teaching is to human existence, but politically, the benefits are still low with little to build on or celebrate – a fault traceable to the nation’s non-application of previously gained knowledge to present political and socioeconomic predicaments.

As we know, ‘knowledge is neutral’ and could be used either profitably or destructively. And our emphasis as a nation on the former has created a faulty perception that mirrors Nigerians (leaders and masses alike) before the watching world as a people that listen without being attentive and painted our country as a nation where ‘a stitch in time saves nine’ is fast losing its meaning.

This new awareness is predicated on the record of two recent developments on our political geography-first, the Federal Government’s planned re-dramatization of operation python dance across the country in the name of providing security. The second and most surprising is the masses new found love for, and reliance on political prophecies as against programmes/issues for an informed political decision about the forthcoming general election.

Crucially, Nigerians must acknowledge the spoken resolve by the government to curb insecurity in the country particularly the activities of the Boko Haram sect in the North-East. The nation must also appreciate Mr. President’s recognition during his New Year message that Nigerians desire/deserve peace, security, prosperity, inclusiveness, and infrastructural development as well as his promise to build a country in which the resources are utilized for the benefit of the largest number, and not appropriated by a privileged few in their never-ending quest to satisfy their greed.

However, the FG’s recent decision to, despite the growing concerns/unpalatable experiences in the past, reintroduce the operation python dance across the country – a military exercise in preparation against security challenges anticipated before, during and after the 2019 general election, is but a pragmatic proof that our political system is truly reputed for not engaging the best minds in our country to help get answer and deploy the resources we need to move into the future. In taking such decisions, one major aspect the FG failed to remember is that the nation has traveled this road too many, journeyed through this part consistently without result or a decision to make a detour –in spite of unenthusiastic signals and feedbacks from the targeted ‘beneficiaries’ of these operations.