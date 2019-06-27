Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has praised his wards performance against the Syli Nationale of Guinea.

Speaking after the 1-0 victory at the Alexandria Stadium, Rohr said he is happy the players were able to overcome the dangers posed by the Guineans, who could have been a stumbling block to Eagles round of 16 berth.

An elated Rohr, told news men that the attention will now shift to the last group game against Madagascar, insisting that Nigeria must finish well in the group stage.

“It was a good performance from the team today, we played really well though it was a tough game from Guinea.

“I am happy we could deal with the danger they posed and being the first into the round of 16 is a joy for us.

“Now we have to ensure we finish off well against Madagascar in our last game to top the pool.

Meanwhile Guinea coach Paul Put, has attributed the Syli Stars loss to lapse in concentration.

“We had a small moment of lapse of concentration from a set piece and we conceded. It is disheartening because this was an important game for us which we really needed to win.

“It is now tough for us; we must win against Burundi in our final game to stand a chance.