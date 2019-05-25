For Ehimwenma Maxwell, CEO of Sliz Entertainment, his passion for showbiz is immeasurable.

However, what really triggered Maxwell’s interest in the business was the need to add value to the society. Hear him: “What really triggered my interest in the entertainment industry was the need to add enduring values to my immediate environment and the society at large. I see a lot of potentials in the industry and also the fact that entertainment is an avenue for creating jobs for the less privileged.”

Recently, Maxwell dabbled in film production with Dirty Game, which he described as “an intriguing short online movie that deals with the issue of cheating among couples”.