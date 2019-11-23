Vivian Onyebukwa

Simply say ‘I do’ to the following bridal make-up rules and prepare to wow your guest on your big day.

Take care of your skin. Having a thorough day and night skincare routine is so important at least 3-6 months before the wedding to ensure your skin is ready for the big day. It will help with how makeup looks and stays onto the skin throughout the day.

Have your trial 3-5 weeks before your wedding. Make sure you have your trial at least three weeks, before your wedding so that your artist can see what colour your skin becomes with the trial colour.

Also, be your best self on trial day. Make sure that your hair is done and you are wearing jewellery so that you can see how the total look will come together on the day.

Emphasise your eyes. Brighten any darkness under them with corrector and concealer. It’s all about choosing the right tone to compliment your eye colour. You want the make sure the stand-out feature is your eyes and not the makeup. Another technique for making your eyes pop, is to keep the intensity and depth of the colour closest to your lash line.

Bring references to your trial. Start looking for images of make-up that you really like and bring them with you on the day.

Consider colour. Bridal make-up needs to have enough colour to compensate for the whiteness of the dress. There’s a big difference between everyday clothes and a wedding dress, so there should be difference in your make-up, too. Start by making sure your skin looks even and smooth, and then add colour to your cheeks and lips to give them a glow.

Use individual false lashes. They’re a brilliant way to make your eyes stand out and look far more subtle than a full strip. Go for differing lengths to create a really natural fluttery look and nestle them in between your natural lashes rather than fixing them on top.

Don’t skip the basics. Focus on the most important elements of your look, such as beautifully natural-looking skin, softly groomed brows and feathery lashes. If you get these basic factors right the rest of your make-up will fall into place.

Go pro

The best wedding make-up should last as long as you do. Ensure you use superior products that provide superior wear that will see you through your wedding day.

Do bring a few products in your bag

Lastly, make sure you or a bridesmaid carries a powder, lipstick, concealer, and small buffing brush or sponge in your bag. These are quick touch up products to ensure you are looking your most confident all day.