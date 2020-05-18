Alhassan Mamman Muhammad

Some Western countries are painting the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea as an isolated country without any development, describing it as “the most isolated and closed country” and a “totalitarian state” and stressing the “need to induce its change.”

Is the DPRK really stagnant and isolated from the civilized world? As a matter of fact, the DPRK is a country where things change at any given. Change and development in the DPRK is beyond the imagination of the world peoples in terms of its scope, depth and speed.

Then why are the Western people persistently forcing the DPRK to “change?”

The reason is that the change and development in the DPRK are not what they want. The Western world wants the DPRK to change its ideology and system.

Then is the DPRK going to “change” as they want? In one word, it is just a wild dream because the army and people of the country regard socialism as their life and part of their conviction.

The DPRK will pursue change as it did yesterday and does just now, but the change was, is and will be what its people wanted and still want, not the one based on the views and values of Western countries. The people, who have lived under this people-oriented socialist system, regard their society, system and government as precious as their life and are determined to defend them with their lives. The “change” the Western countries want will never happen in the country either now or in eternity.

Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who possessed the power of the pen and sword and outstanding ability, is leading his country, and his people are united around him with one mind. The DPRK is following the road of change and development of its own style, the road to a civilized socialist country, where aspirations and ideals of its people would be realized.

The DPRK will follow the road of its style of socialism, where the leader and the people are firmly united and its society is stable, not that of power struggles out of different political views, political disorder, social chaos and rebellion. No one should expect any “change” in the DPRK. Frontal attack of the DPRK for a breakthrough is a wise option based on a scientific analysis of its reality and the current situation.

In retrospect, the DPRK had set the time limit to the end of last year and waited with patience for the US to take a fair and constructive stand on the basis of the spirit of the Singapore DPRK-US Joint Declaration.

However, the true intention of the US did not change; it attempted to seek its own political and diplomatic interests while wasting time under the signboard of dialogue and negotiations and at the same time keep sanctions upon the latter so as to weaken it. On the other hand, it openly revealed its provocative political, military and economic manoeuvres to completely strangle and stifle the DPRK. The deadlocked DPRK-US relations led to the conclusion that if not for the nuclear issue the US, out of deep-seated prejudice against the DPRK, would stifle it without fail.

If the DPRK did not put spur to the struggle for bolstering the power for self-development while waiting for the lifting of sanctions, the hostile forces’ offensive would get fiercer. The more the DPRK bolsters its own strength and creates valuable wealth by dint of the spirit of self-reliance and self-sufficiency, the deeper the hostile forces will be driven into agony and sooner the day of the victory of socialism will be manifest. Thus, the DPRK opted for a frontal attack for a breakthrough to neutralize the sanctions and pressure of the hostile forces and open up an avenue for building a powerful socialist country.

In the past two years alone, for confidence building with the US, the DPRK took crucial measures first to stop nuclear and ICBM test as well as shut down the nuclear testing ground. But the US, far from responding to the DPRK with appropriate measures, conducted tens of big and small joint military drills, which its president personally promised to stop, and threatened the latter militarily by shipping latest war equipment into south Korea.

The US also adopted more than ten independent sanctions, only to show before the world that its ambition to stifle the DPRK remained alive and unchanged. Under such circumstances, the DPRK had found no grounds to be unilaterally bound by the commitment.

This situation has thrown wet blanket on the DPRK’s efforts for reduction and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons across the world. The DPRK felt more keenly that the road of defending itself by bolstering up its strength sufficiently enough to keep the hostile forces at bay so that they would not dare threaten its sovereignty and security was the only option available to it without any hesitation.

The frontal attack by the DPRK is never a temporary measure against a crisis.

Under the circumstances a protracted confrontation with the US, the DPRK made it a fait accompli that it has to live under sanctions imposed by the hostile forces for now. Furthermore, the DPRK adopted scientific policies for overcoming all difficulties on the strength of self-reliance by strengthening the internal power in all aspects.

It is the invariable faith of the DPRK to defend its dignity and defeat the imperialists by overcoming all the difficulties and achieving prosperity without fail by its own efforts.

Prof. Muhammad, the National Chairman, Nigeria National Committee on the Study of Juche Idea, writes from Abuja