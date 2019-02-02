The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) Africa, has, again, predicted that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will win the February 16 presidential election.

EIU Africa yesterday said the margin of victory between Atiku, and President Muhammadu Buhari was getting narrower as the election approaches, but insisted that Atiku and his political party will win the historic election.

In 2015, the magazine also predicted victory for President Buhari over the then-incumbent, Goodluck Jonathan.

The research unit of London-based The Economist magazine had earlier last year, declared that PDP will win the 2019 election.

However, the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had declared that The Economist’s prediction is nothing but fake news.

“We have all read that the intelligence unit of The Economist said the PDP will defeat the ruling APC in 2019.We have also read that the international financial institution, HSBC said Nigeria’s economic development will be stunted if President Buhari gets a second term; let me state clearly that these reports are based on fake premises and, therefore, qualify as fake news. It is a psychological warfare by those who have been badly hit by our policies,” he said.