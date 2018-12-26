With singing, clapping and dancing, the congregation were ecstatic. The choir was at her best. My eyes were roving. The women were in their Sunday best, depending on their marital status. Some were married. Others were single and the others were complicated. There was another set whose answers depended on who was asking. This is a sober picture of Nigeria.

While I waited like plenty others, I recalled a story. Years ago, my friend KOC, while on an international flight, witnessed thievery or stealing. (Here in Nigeria, corruption is the word). Sitting adjacent to him across the aisle was this woman who was having four centre seats all to herself because the plane was not full. Ordinarily, my friend could not have noticed the woman but for one man who periodically visited her, then would leave after a while. At first, my friend said, he thought they were something like husband and wife, but his curiosity was drawn when he discovered that the man was not always at ease when he sat with the woman.

As soon as the man sat in the company of the woman, he would dart his eyes left and right, front and back, making sure no one was watching him. After a while of repeatedly doing this, the man always planted a kiss or rather stole a kiss on the woman. The dude who probably was in his fifties was sitting somewhere else but periodically came to the woman to steal a kiss and some cuddling, otherwise known as romance. He was stealing romance!

His escapades reminds me of those of us who picked a few naira from our father’s ‘coatsubla’ (a mix of coat and blazer yet being none) hanging in his wardrobe or ‘picking’ change from our mom’s piggy bank, where she put sales money from her local bean ball (akara). The experts among us could steal meat from the soup pot and leave no tell tale signs. We took our time, checked all the environment to make sure all was right before we snatch. However, one thing we do not know is that, some eye must see us when he do the wrong thing, just as this dude did not know that KOC, my friend, was looking at him with the upper eye.