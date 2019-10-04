Christopher Oji

The Enemy I Know, a new movie produced by actress Rita Daniels, hits the cinemas across the country on Friday, October 11.

According to the mother of Nollywood starlet, Regina Daniels, the thriller is a first of its kind produced to give Nigerian movie lovers value for money.

The Enemy I Know tells the story of a billionaire, Anthony Adewale, who dies under suspicious circumstances, leaving members of his family to scramble for his wealth.

Shot in Abuja, the movie stars Rita Daniels, Regina Daniels, Sola Sobowale, Jide Kosoko, Ken Erics, Tana Adelana, Broda Shaggi, Naira Marley, Woli Arole and others.

“The movie has a very strong message. It is about the happenings in our everyday life. We have invested over N150 million on the movie and with this, we know it is worth it,” Daniels said. “The core lesson in the thriller is that your worst enemy can be very close to you. That person you feel is less important might be your saviour. So, always be focused.”