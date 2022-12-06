Kaptain Kush, the founder of TheCityCeleb and renowned Nigerian singer, took to Twitter yesterday to share his thoughts on gender inequality in the music industry. In a series of tweets, Kaptain Kush spoke about his own experiences and observations and called for more support and inclusion for women in the industry.

“After being in the industry for sometimes now, I can tell you that the females are not perceived the way the males are. Even when they hit the stage to perform, you can sense the inequality from the fans. The industry is not that friendly to women,” Kaptain Kush tweeted from his handle @iKaptainKush.

Kaptain Kush, known for hit songs such as “Kush Song” and “Sorry,” has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian music scene for several years. His comments on the unequal treatment of women in the industry have sparked a conversation among fans and fellow musicians.

In a follow-up tweet, Kaptain Kush elaborated on the issues facing women in the music industry. “Female artists often face more scrutiny and criticism than their male counterparts. They are not given the same opportunities and recognition, even when they are just as talented and hardworking,” he said.

Kaptain Kush also highlighted the importance of male artists speaking out against gender inequality. “It’s important for male artists like myself to speak out against this inequality. We need to support and uplift women in the music industry, not hold them back,” he said.

Kaptain Kush’s comments have resonated with many in the music community, with many expressing their support and agreement. “Thank you for using your platform to bring attention to this important issue. We need more allies like you,” one fan tweeted in response.

Kaptain Kush’s Instagram handle is @kaptainkushofficial, where he regularly shares updates on his music and activism.