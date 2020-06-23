Nnamede Chiwetelu

The Enugu Government House has been a peaceful place in the last two decades, not by accident but thanks to a general understanding among the people that without peace, not much progress can be made but with peace, even lack can be managed. Enugu State is like Nigeria itself in one sense. It is not dominated by a single overbearing group. Its multiplicity of centres of power and authority has its drawbacks, too. But on the whole, each group knows that it is prudent to follow the rules of the road or there would be confusion if not chaos. Either is an ill wind which blows no one any good, as it is said.

Very few scandals have appeared in Enugu since 2007. The common complaint has been the tendency of each governor to be extraordinarily generous to his homestead sometimes to the envy of neighbouring towns and villages. And this is why it is the quiet prayer of the different groups to have an opportunity in governance so that the goodies, so to speak, can go round; so that those forgotten yesterday may be remembered today and those not favoured today would nurse the hope of tomorrow. What breeds rancour and animosity has always been what Igbo people describe as ‘hunger without hope’ which is the only kind of hunger that could actually kill because essentially the fatality is delivered not from lack of food but from hopelessness. Hopelessness is engendered essentially by poor leadership which often results from either ignorance or hubris or both, but, thankfully, there have been very few manifestations of either.

Having to think about Enugu State as a political unit is a fairly new phenomenon, not that we ever lose consciousness of where we come from. The great C.C. Onoh ate ‘okpa’ as snack to show it was good food (but who did not know except the Ijekebes to whom it was derisively ‘okpa’ Wawa) Which remind us of the slight differences we had with Anambra and, to alesser extent, Ebonyi, states. The stereotypes have now been extinguished and it tells how ephemeral some of these so-called differences can be and why wise people tend to take them with a pinch of salt.

I have no doubt that there could be leftovers from our erstwhile feelings of alienation, but we cannot but remember that our own Chief Jim Nwobodo was then considered to have donemuch more for Ebonyi than he did for Enugu and more for Anambra than he did for Enugu, and, at the time, the chief was understandably truly upset about such accusations which also said he did more for Agbaja people than he did for Nkanu. Yet he has remained our own “Jim” the first port of call when you are looking for the leaders of Igbo land. He is indeed the closest to a real potentate since the dissolution of the First Republic. His virtual public disagreements with Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani was untidy but power contestations except in the hands of geniuses, and they are few, do get messy sometimes.

Ye it left the reputation of both gentlemen intact which means that nothing was spoilt, which is a way of saying that Dr. Nnamani did not entirely forget the influence of Chief Nwobodo in introducing the American-trained doctor then a JJC in Nigerian politics, to the notables in our towns and cities before the good doctor got a foothold and began a game of his own. A lot of sensible men and women in watching what happened between Dr. Nnamani and Barrister Sullivan Chime were muttering under their breath that it looked like payback time.

So it looked. But both cases passed through the same process, and though a few feathers were ruffled, it all ended like big storms in small tea cups. The long and short of it is that Enugu State has been at peace and hopes to continue being at peace. And when Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi ascended the throne, it became clear that Enugu State was truly in the hands of God. It seems to have gone beyond the slogan. And it is sometimes fascinating to watch the fracas and, often, the mayhem that befall some states when a free for all is unleashed. Imo State our neighbour to the West is still gasping. It is such a theatre.

The trial balloon that the Ikeoha, Ike Ekweremadu, would disrupt the rotation system was probably the handiwork of agentswho wish to draw the good doctor of laws into a strange, unfamiliar, territory. Ikeoha has done exceedingly well for himself and people so close to him. The tag of a disruptive force would not suit him. Besides, Enugu West would be next in the rotation cycle when it is expected he would be a shoo-in for the Lion Building, that is, if he didn’t become president of Nigeria before then.

It’s too late in the day for anyone to psychologically insinuate Isiuzo out of Nkanu to Nsukka just to drown their voice in their bid to be noticed and given their opportunity. Nkanu Odenigbo which has been self-effacing for a while is sometimes misunderstood for the same reason. But the Odenigbos are to Enugu what Igbo is now to the Nigerian presidency. No one knows how to say that it is not yet time for an Igbo to be president of Nigeria. No one has found a formula by which Umu Odenigbo can be told it is not yet your turn.

So, in the spirit of Nkanu unity and goodwill and amity,it is now the duty of the former governors who were helped up by Umu Odenigbo to reciprocate by supporting a son or a daughter of Umu Odenigbo. Chief Jim Nwobodo being the first in line has always received unalloyed support of Umu Odenigbo.

This is time to remember past favours. Dr. Nnamani received unstinted material and moral support from Umu Odenigbo. This is time to show appreciation. Likewise Barrister Chime and, of course, Chief Ugwuanyi who is so dear in the hearts of Umu Odenigbo. Umu Odenigbo have paid their dues. Now is the time to return the favour.

Chiwetelu writes from South Africa