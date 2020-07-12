What did a 10-year-old female minor, Nneoma Nnadi, do to her supposed guardians Mr and Mrs Jude Ozougwu that made them drive a six-inch nail into her head? What is the magnitude of her offence? The gory sight in the pictures released by the Enugu State Police Command cuddled the blood of people who saw them. As it emerged, Nneoma, a househelp of the Ozougwus had been subjected to impious treatment by the couple for a long time.

Clearly Jude Ozougwu and his wife could well be described as incarnates of the devil. When evil and wickedness capture the heart and mind of people such that they lose human feeling, they don’t have any qualms about inflicting emotional and physical injuries to others. This was what happened to Nneoma, who experienced multiple floggings, had hot electric iron pressed on different parts of her body as punishment. This left indelible scars on her buttocks, belly and back, where chunks of burnt flesh fell off. After punishing her in this evil manner, the wounds were left untreated. She was also beaten with rods, and more surface and internal wounds inflicted on her. It was learnt that the Aunt from Hell rubbed ground pepper on the minor’s genitals. While torturing Nneoma, Mrs Ozougwu pampered her own children as she could be seen in pictures shared on social media, cuddling them as precious beings. What she did was unimaginable given that Nneoma happens to be related to her. As it is, the couple have murdered sleep and would not be able to have a restful moment. How can they sleep? Nature will not let them sleep. The bed they lay on, the water they drink, the ground they walk on would never let them be. All fingers are pointing at them and the stigma would forever make them stand out. Nneoma Nnadi was given to them to love, care and nurture by her widowed mother instead they dealt brutally with her. Knowing that childhood does not come a second time. From the story told, it is quite apparent that deed done by the couple – in hitting a nail into her head – could be looked at as a case of attempted murder, but God did not allow Nneoma to die, so that contents of their cup of iniquity could be poured out before the whole world.

The Ozougwu couple egged on by the devil continued in their vicious ill-treatment of the poor little girl. If only they knew that a day would come and Nneoma would no longer be a cheap bowl for the village spit. They had no inkling that God was about to bring Nneoma out of the house of bondage and fill her with the joy of freedom, which came from the moment she was rescued by the police. Now she will remain for life with all her fears, tears, pains, wounds and anguish ended forever.

The blood that gushed from her head was the price she paid for being a housemaid. Never again would she be in bondage. Total freedom has come her way. Exciting happy moments, laughter and tears of joy have greeted her. Nneoma’s morning has broken because God has released her from the clutches of darkness and wicked ones. Rejoice, daughter of Zion and have a new life, away from your aunt, a modern day Jezebel and weak Ahab-like husband. What could have gone through their minds when they were about to carry out their dastardly act? Mrs Ozougwu definitely knew that the nail would pierce through Nneoma’s skull and damage her brain. After committing such horrendous evil act, she locked her in the toilet, to hide her from the prying eyes of the neighbours. But God is the greatest. What did a 10-year-old do to deserve this reprehensible act? Only the devilish couple could provide the answer.

Today, tender Nneoma Nnadi has become a winner, a heroine and a big celebrity. The harrowing pains in the hands of the Ozougwus, all have rolled her into a superstar. Enugu State Government, worthy men and women would come to her aid and rescue her to greater heights. As she has been released from the cloak and coat of wickedness, nothing on earth would stop Nneoma to achieve her goals in life. The door of that friendship has closed, except when Nneoma survives and becomes a ‘new normal,’ forgives and then opens her own door of friendship, not as a house help again, but as a new girl who the couple owe many explanations and apologies in life.

For Nneoma’s biological mother who lives in Aku village near Nsukka, I call you your daughter’s greatest enemy. Yes, because of what she passed through while you are still alive. That you are a widow does not mean you are withered. Are your hands and legs widowed too? No matter your condition, you should manage with your precious gift from God. God is the husband of the widow and the great provider. Men and women would definitely fail you but God has never failed. You were also very careless with your daughters stay in the hands of her supposed protector; you never followed up to check on her; not at all. If you were doing so, she would have confided in you as her mother, she would have shown you her scars, poured out her emotions and whispered into your ears; all these you denied her as her mother. Too bad.

Now, let us be reminded that the Ozougwus are not alone in this saga. There are so many other women who maltreating house help bugs have also bitten; for such women, just know that every day is for the thief, just one day is for the owner of the house. Ask the Ozougwus. Women and parents, be warned; it is not compulsory to take a house help; stop sending your God-given children to other people to train for you because of conditions. Be happy and live your life. Sit up and find a skill or trade, do it with your children and train them. Women, if your temperament cannot accept a house help around you, please return him or her to their parents immediately. Let her go through and experience poverty with her parents instead of her untimely death in the hand of the rich.

Again, it is also important to note that not all men and women are this devilish. Not at all! There are women from various tribes who have shown strength, excellence, passion, care and love to raise house-helps. I read from the social media accusing fingers pointing at women from a particular tribe as chief culprits who maltreat house helps. Well, it is worthy to note that in every society and tribe, there are good and bad people. No one society produces all round bad people while the other generates only good people. I can boldly and proudly tell that my last house help gained admission from my house, had graduated and passed out of National Services. I am a woman too.

Dear men and women, those who of you who starve and feed house-maids with rotten algae food, yet sit in front of the Church, those whose husbands have defiled, raped, sexually abused a house-help, they cover up to protect their marriages, those who look down on the parents of house-help, those who lock their helps out and sleep in the comfort of their beds, those who’s help must be identified in tattered clothes and worn-out bathroom slippers, those who beat house helps into a state of unconsciousness as if they were not given birth to by another woman, those who send helps to ‘earmarked house-help’ schools, God is watching you all; for whatever a man sow, that he or she shall reap like the Ozougwus are reaping theirs in police custody on their way to prison…Be warned, God is the owner of life!